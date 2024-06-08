Bernardo Silva reveals plans to scupper Man Utd transfer

Bernardo Silva has admitted he wants Manchester United transfer target Joao Neves to join him at Manchester City instead.

Neves has been heavily linked with a summer move away from Benfica, with United said to be among the leading clubs looking into a deal. His contract contains a release clause worth roughly £100m.

The 19-year-old has made great strides early in his career and has even secured a place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2024.

Speaking to O Jogo this week, Silva revealed he would advise Neves to sign for City instead of United if such an opportunity arose.

"I'd tell him to go to Manchester City," Silva replied when asked about United's interest in Neves.

"It's not easy. He's a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I'd like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him."

He added: "I don't need to convince [Pep Guardiola], Joao Neves is already convincing, with the way he works, with the energy he brings to the game. It will be easy for many clubs to enter the race. Let him make his decision, let it be the best for him. If he continues with this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him."

Neves has played 75 senior games for Benfica so far in his career, helping them win two trophies since making his debut in 2023.

In that short time, he has also worked his way into Roberto Martinez's Portugal setup, earning six caps at senior level thus far. Of the 26 players heading to Euro 2024, only goalkeeper Jose Sa and forward Sergio Conceicao (two each) have won fewer caps than Neves.

Portugal's squad features two other City players, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes, as well as two representatives from United, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.