Bernardo Silva to the rescue as Manchester City survive Luton scare

Bernardo Silva latched on to a loose ball to score the equaliser - Justin Tallis/AFP

He might not be able to take a throw-in but Bernardo Silva is continuing to prove that in Manchester City’s mini-crisis he remains their most impressive performer.

Victory against relegation-threatened was vital. Anything else would have left City facing a prolonged inquest as to whether their Premier League dominance was crumbling.

They were far from convincing against Luton, severely missing the injured Erling Haaland and also Jeremy Doku, and fell behind when Silva was pulled up for a foul throw-in deep into first-half injury time. City were furious but Luton used the possession superbly with Elijah Adebayo heading home from close-range.

From the re-start the half-time whistle was blown with Pep Guardiola animatedly making his point – presumably that Silva should not have been penalised – to fourth official Craig Pawson as they walked across the pitch to the tunnel.

There was anger from the home fans directed at referee Tim Robinson – chanting - “You’re not fit to referee” and “2-1 to the referee” – but the official got the big calls right as City turned it around with two goals in just three minutes.

The first was a sublime first-time finish from Silva, after Robinson played an advantage when Kyle Walker was fouled, and the second was poked in by Jack Grealish. Luton claimed there was a handball by Julian Alvarez in the build-up but the ball clearly came back of the forward’s face.

Indeed the one big call the officials possibly did not get right was in deciding not to punish Jacob Brown for jumping into a challenge on Phil Foden. After a Var check he escaped a red card.

The result was nevertheless tough on Luton who have lost twice in a week, closely, to Arsenal and City and were unfortunate before that to only draw with Liverpool, also at home.

Guardiola had said his players needed to be “shaken” into life after a run of three draws and a defeat and will desperately hope that this result does just that as they reduced the gap to table-toppers Liverpool to four points.