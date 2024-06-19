Bernardo Silva makes shock admission regarding Arsenal pair after failed £100 million Manchester City transfer pursuit

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has issued major praise for Arsenal duo Declan Rice and William Saliba.

Bernardo Silva, who helped Portugal to a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic at the European Championship on Tuesday night, is one of 14 Manchester City players to be competing at the tournament in Germany this summer.

The 29-year-old is also one of four Manchester City’s players to be in the Portugal squad for the Euro’s, alongside Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo.

The midfielder moved to the Etihad Stadium from AS Monaco in 2017, having played alongside a teenage Kylian Mbappe in Fontvieille, and famously knocked Pep Guardiola’s side out of the UEFA Champions League in 2016.

Mbappe, who recently completed a free transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is one of three players Silva has issued widespread praise for, alongside Arsenal pair Declan Rice and William Saliba.

Silva clinched his sixth Premier League title last month at the expense of both Rice and Saliba, as Manchester City finished two points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to clinch a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Rice had been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, with Manchester City having battled the Gunners for the signature of the former West Ham captain, following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

Revealing which three non-Portuguese players he would like to have within their squad for the European Championship in Germany, the Manchester City midfielder named two Arsenal players and France captain Mbappe.

“I would say Kylian Mbappe, definitely. I played with him [at AS Monaco] and he’s a beast. I love him. I’m going for one midfielder.

“I’m going to say Declan Rice, I really like him. I’m going to go [William] Saliba, he’s a really good defender, having a great season.

“I’m not going to say any Man City players so you don’t think I’m going with friends otherwise I could’ve said Rodri, a striker, whatever, so no teammates.”

Silva could come up against either England or France during the European Championship this summer, and the 29-year-old midfielder will also face the Gunners duo early next season, following the publication of the Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad in September, with Silva currently expected to remain in east Manchester despite having a £50 million release clause.