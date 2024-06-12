Bernardo Silva: 2023/24 season overview

Bernardo Silva’s indefatigable winning mentality keeps helping City’s drive for success.

If you were to list the qualities of the Portuguese star, it would be almost impossible to put them in any sort of order.

Virtually every attribute needed for a title-winning team are embodied by the 29-year-old who continues to push the Blues to greater heights.

An incredible work rate, magical skill on the ball, vision and intelligence and a dogged determination, Bernardo has it all.

In his seven seasons at the Etihad, he has won six Premier League titles and he is exactly the sort of player every squad needs to be able to go the distance for the trophy that Pep Guardiola says is the most important and hardest to win.

So it’s no wonder that the City boss is always quick to share his admiration and love for a player that he can always rely upon.

Finishing top of the league requires skills, stamina and nerve, characteristics that Bernardo has in abundance.

He has now made 355 appearances for the Club during his time here and has given his all in each and every one of those performances.

The 2023/24 campaign was yet another where he showed his importance and value to the squad.

Bernardo’s ability to play anywhere across the pitch – from a false nine finishing moves to splitting the centre backs to start attacks – shows why he is such a key figure, particularly against opponents that are determined to try to frustrate with a defensive-first mindset.

Premier League statistics display an all-round player that has a huge impact.

He was fifth in City’s goal charts and joint second for assists; third for chances created and fourth for successful dribbles, and third for tackles made.

After a strong start to the season, an early test of character came away to West Ham where we trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Jeremy Doku quickly equalised before Bernardo helped secure a big three points, firstly lofting in a second before setting up a third for Erling Haaland.

Vital interventions littered his campaign, not least a crucial equaliser at Luton Town where we won 2-1 after the Hatters threatened to cause a shock.

Perhaps one of his most critical and consistent impacts his ability to pull out performances when there is the potential for fatigue.

After helping City to a first-ever FIFA Club World Cup in Saudia Arabia, scoring in the win over Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds, we faced an important game away to Everton.

Again we were behind 1-0 and were able to turn it around. Bernardo drawing out players to tee up Phil Foden’s superb equaliser and then rounding off the turnaround with an outrageous lofted third.

It was similar in the FA Cup when we beat Chelsea thanks to his late winner at Wembley.

That came just three days after a heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League when we lost in a penalty shootout, with Bernardo one of the unfortunate players to miss from the spot.

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Bernardo Silva

But when the opportunity came in a draining last-four encounter, Bernardo, who scored two deflected goals in the previous round’s win over Newcastle, was on hand to finish Kevin De Bruyne’s cutback.

He would then start our final six Premier League matches, which we needed to win to secure a record fourth title in a row, contributing five assists including two each at Fulham and on the final day against West Ham.

Although injury forced him to the miss the European Super Cup win over Sevilla, it was another campaign where Bernardo showed his importance on our way to more silverware.

2023/24 Stats

Matches: 49

Starts: 43

Minutes: 3,797

Goals: 11

Assists: 10

In his own words

“[It’s] a dream come true. I couldn’t expect to have won so many titles.

“To win so many Premier Leagues is the most difficult. I couldn’t have asked for more in terms of the Club, staff, fans. It’s a special time for me and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Pep on Bernardo

“Bernardo is so special. And, of course, he’s an adaptive player, can play in a few positions, many, many positions.

“He’s a huge competitor. He loves to win. He’s incredibly hungry… and upset. It doesn’t look like that from the outside. But when he loses a game or misses a pass or simple things, he’s angry with himself because he’s so competitive."