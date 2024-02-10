Bernardo compares Celtic to Benfica as he welcomes 'expectation'

On-loan midfielder Paulo Bernardo insisted he's used to pressure that comes with playing for Celtic, as he experienced similar at Benfica.

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances for the Portuguese giants two seasons ago in his breakthrough year in Lisbon.

“We are at Celtic, a big club like this, we have to win all the games we participate in," Bernardo said.

“That happened at Benfica too. All my youth teams at Benfica were like that. Benfica is a big club like Celtic so I think they are quite similar clubs and the demands are to win all the games.”

Celtic face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup this weekend and go in buoyed from the last-minute over Hibs through the week.

“We needed to win the game and a last-minute goal is always good. We had so much passion to win the game.

“Sometimes it has to be that way and we were very happy to win. We need confidence and it brings a little bit more to the team. We knew we needed the win so it was great to win.

“Of course, we always need to improve our game. We need to improve in training and take that into games.

“We had a great time before the break and we have to get to that level again.”