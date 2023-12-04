Bernard Cribbins makes final TV appearance in Doctor Who
Bernard Cribbins made a final TV appearance in Doctor Who.Source: Dr Who, BBC
Bernard Cribbins made a final TV appearance in Doctor Who.Source: Dr Who, BBC
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
The Chargers were bad in Sunday's 6-0 victory, but at least they could point across the field and say, "we're not those guys."
“I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
LSU had its best game of the season in Angel Reese's return.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for college football’s conference championship weekend and react to the return of Bobby Petrino in Arkansas.
Graham Mertz spent his first four seasons at Wisconsin and has decided to return for an additional year at Florida.
A lot has changed since the Colorado loss, and basketball-wise, Virginia Tech can serve as a measuring stick for LSU prior to conference play.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
Fox and NBC are re-upping with NASCAR while Amazon will stream five midseason races.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.