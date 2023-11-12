Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, won by Camilo Villegas (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH PLAYER FEC POINTS EARNINGS ($) 1 Camilo Villegas 500 1,170,000.00 2 Alex Noren 300 708,500.00 3 Matti Schmid 190 448,500.00 4 Carl Yuan 135 318,500.00 T5 Ryan Moore 105 251,062.50 T5 Adam Scott 105 251,062.50 7 Stewart Cink 90 219,375.00 T8 Tyson Alexander 75 177,125.00 T8 Ryan Palmer 75 177,125.00 T8 Taylor Pendrith 75 177,125.00 T8 Kevin Roy 75 177,125.00 T8 Vince Whaley 75 177,125.00 T13 Fred Biondi - 113,053.58 T13 Austin Cook 53.14 113,053.57 T13 Kramer Hickok 53.14 113,053.57 T13 Satoshi Kodaira 53.14 113,053.57 T13 David Lipsky 53.14 113,053.57 T13 Adam Long 53.14 113,053.57 T13 Doc Redman 53.14 113,053.57 T20 Luke List 39.21 68,482.15 T20 Brendon Todd - 68,482.15 T20 Akshay Bhatia 39.21 68,482.14 T20 Ryan Brehm 39.21 68,482.14 T20 Mark Hubbard 39.21 68,482.14 T20 Justin Lower 39.21 68,482.14 T20 D.A. Points 39.21 68,482.14 T27 Robert Garrigus 31 48,425.00 T27 Ben Martin 31 48,425.00 T27 Scott Piercy 31 48,425.00 T30 Kyle Stanley 23.71 38,953.58 T30 Brice Garnett 23.71 38,953.57 T30 Lucas Herbert 23.71 38,953.57 T30 Alex Smalley 23.71 38,953.57 T30 Brandon Wu 23.71 38,953.57 T30 Dylan Wu 23.71 38,953.57 T30 Kevin Yu 23.71 38,953.57 T37 Wesley Bryan 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Brian Gay 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Ben Griffin 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Patton Kizzire 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Peter Malnati 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Sean O'Hair 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Brian Stuard 15.5 27,625.00 T37 Kyle Westmoreland 15.5 27,625.00 T45 Kevin Chappell 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Lucas Glover - 18,216.25 T45 Cody Gribble 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Nick Hardy 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Charley Hoffman 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Andrew Landry 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Andrew Novak 9.25 18,216.25 T45 Davis Riley 9.25 18,216.25 T53 Ryan Armour 6.05 15,231.67 T53 Kelly Kraft 6.05 15,231.67 T53 Max McGreevy 6.05 15,231.67 T53 Matthias Schwab 6.05 15,231.67 T53 Lanto Griffin 6.05 15,231.66 T53 Peter Kuest - 15,231.66 T59 Martin Laird 4.9 14,560.00 T59 William McGirt 4.9 14,560.00 T59 Austin Smotherman 4.9 14,560.00 T59 D.J. Trahan 4.9 14,560.00 T63 Greg Koch - 14,170.00 T63 Augusto Núñez 4.3 14,170.00 T65 Martin Contini - 13,780.00 T65 Zecheng Dou 3.7 13,780.00 T65 Ted Potter, Jr. 3.7 13,780.00 T65 Robert Streb 3.7 13,780.00 T69 George Bryan, IV - 13,325.00 T69 Ryan Gerard - 13,325.00 T69 Richy Werenski 3.03 13,325.00 T72 Jim Herman 2.65 12,870.00 T72 Troy Merritt 2.65 12,870.00 T72 S.Y. Noh 2.65 12,870.00 T72 Cameron Percy 2.65 12,870.00 T76 Nico Echavarria 2.25 12,350.00 T76 Russell Knox 2.25 12,350.00 T76 David Lingmerth 2.25 12,350.00 T76 Kevin Stadler 2.25 12,350.00 80 Nick Watney 2 12,025.00 81 Martin Trainer 1.9 11,895.00