Advertisement

Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned

Golf Channel
·3 min read
Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned

Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, won by Camilo Villegas (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Camilo Villegas

500

1,170,000.00

2

Alex Noren

300

708,500.00

3

Matti Schmid

190

448,500.00

4

Carl Yuan

135

318,500.00

T5

Ryan Moore

105

251,062.50

T5

Adam Scott

105

251,062.50

7

Stewart Cink

90

219,375.00

T8

Tyson Alexander

75

177,125.00

T8

Ryan Palmer

75

177,125.00

T8

Taylor Pendrith

75

177,125.00

T8

Kevin Roy

75

177,125.00

T8

Vince Whaley

75

177,125.00

T13

Fred Biondi

-

113,053.58

T13

Austin Cook

53.14

113,053.57

T13

Kramer Hickok

53.14

113,053.57

T13

Satoshi Kodaira

53.14

113,053.57

T13

David Lipsky

53.14

113,053.57

T13

Adam Long

53.14

113,053.57

T13

Doc Redman

53.14

113,053.57

T20

Luke List

39.21

68,482.15

T20

Brendon Todd

-

68,482.15

T20

Akshay Bhatia

39.21

68,482.14

T20

Ryan Brehm

39.21

68,482.14

T20

Mark Hubbard

39.21

68,482.14

T20

Justin Lower

39.21

68,482.14

T20

D.A. Points

39.21

68,482.14

T27

Robert Garrigus

31

48,425.00

T27

Ben Martin

31

48,425.00

T27

Scott Piercy

31

48,425.00

T30

Kyle Stanley

23.71

38,953.58

T30

Brice Garnett

23.71

38,953.57

T30

Lucas Herbert

23.71

38,953.57

T30

Alex Smalley

23.71

38,953.57

T30

Brandon Wu

23.71

38,953.57

T30

Dylan Wu

23.71

38,953.57

T30

Kevin Yu

23.71

38,953.57

T37

Wesley Bryan

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Brian Gay

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Ben Griffin

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Patton Kizzire

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Peter Malnati

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Sean O'Hair

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Brian Stuard

15.5

27,625.00

T37

Kyle Westmoreland

15.5

27,625.00

T45

Kevin Chappell

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Lucas Glover

-

18,216.25

T45

Cody Gribble

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Nick Hardy

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Charley Hoffman

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Andrew Landry

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Andrew Novak

9.25

18,216.25

T45

Davis Riley

9.25

18,216.25

T53

Ryan Armour

6.05

15,231.67

T53

Kelly Kraft

6.05

15,231.67

T53

Max McGreevy

6.05

15,231.67

T53

Matthias Schwab

6.05

15,231.67

T53

Lanto Griffin

6.05

15,231.66

T53

Peter Kuest

-

15,231.66

T59

Martin Laird

4.9

14,560.00

T59

William McGirt

4.9

14,560.00

T59

Austin Smotherman

4.9

14,560.00

T59

D.J. Trahan

4.9

14,560.00

T63

Greg Koch

-

14,170.00

T63

Augusto Núñez

4.3

14,170.00

T65

Martin Contini

-

13,780.00

T65

Zecheng Dou

3.7

13,780.00

T65

Ted Potter, Jr.

3.7

13,780.00

T65

Robert Streb

3.7

13,780.00

T69

George Bryan, IV

-

13,325.00

T69

Ryan Gerard

-

13,325.00

T69

Richy Werenski

3.03

13,325.00

T72

Jim Herman

2.65

12,870.00

T72

Troy Merritt

2.65

12,870.00

T72

S.Y. Noh

2.65

12,870.00

T72

Cameron Percy

2.65

12,870.00

T76

Nico Echavarria

2.25

12,350.00

T76

Russell Knox

2.25

12,350.00

T76

David Lingmerth

2.25

12,350.00

T76

Kevin Stadler

2.25

12,350.00

80

Nick Watney

2

12,025.00

81

Martin Trainer

1.9

11,895.00