Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned
Here's a look at the earnings and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, won by Camilo Villegas (note: players who were inside the top 50 in FedExCup points after the playoffs, do not earn points in the fall; neither do non-members):
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Camilo Villegas
500
1,170,000.00
2
Alex Noren
300
708,500.00
3
Matti Schmid
190
448,500.00
4
Carl Yuan
135
318,500.00
T5
105
251,062.50
T5
105
251,062.50
7
Stewart Cink
90
219,375.00
T8
Tyson Alexander
75
177,125.00
T8
Ryan Palmer
75
177,125.00
T8
Taylor Pendrith
75
177,125.00
T8
75
177,125.00
T8
Vince Whaley
75
177,125.00
T13
Fred Biondi
-
113,053.58
T13
53.14
113,053.57
T13
Kramer Hickok
53.14
113,053.57
T13
Satoshi Kodaira
53.14
113,053.57
T13
David Lipsky
53.14
113,053.57
T13
Adam Long
53.14
113,053.57
T13
Doc Redman
53.14
113,053.57
T20
Luke List
39.21
68,482.15
T20
Brendon Todd
-
68,482.15
T20
Akshay Bhatia
39.21
68,482.14
T20
Ryan Brehm
39.21
68,482.14
T20
Mark Hubbard
39.21
68,482.14
T20
Justin Lower
39.21
68,482.14
T20
D.A. Points
39.21
68,482.14
T27
Robert Garrigus
31
48,425.00
T27
31
48,425.00
T27
Scott Piercy
31
48,425.00
T30
Kyle Stanley
23.71
38,953.58
T30
Brice Garnett
23.71
38,953.57
T30
Lucas Herbert
23.71
38,953.57
T30
Alex Smalley
23.71
38,953.57
T30
Brandon Wu
23.71
38,953.57
T30
Dylan Wu
23.71
38,953.57
T30
Kevin Yu
23.71
38,953.57
T37
Wesley Bryan
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Brian Gay
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Ben Griffin
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Patton Kizzire
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Peter Malnati
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Sean O'Hair
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Brian Stuard
15.5
27,625.00
T37
Kyle Westmoreland
15.5
27,625.00
T45
Kevin Chappell
9.25
18,216.25
T45
Lucas Glover
-
18,216.25
T45
Cody Gribble
9.25
18,216.25
T45
9.25
18,216.25
T45
Charley Hoffman
9.25
18,216.25
T45
9.25
18,216.25
T45
Andrew Novak
9.25
18,216.25
T45
Davis Riley
9.25
18,216.25
T53
Ryan Armour
6.05
15,231.67
T53
Kelly Kraft
6.05
15,231.67
T53
Max McGreevy
6.05
15,231.67
T53
Matthias Schwab
6.05
15,231.67
T53
Lanto Griffin
6.05
15,231.66
T53
Peter Kuest
-
15,231.66
T59
Martin Laird
4.9
14,560.00
T59
William McGirt
4.9
14,560.00
T59
Austin Smotherman
4.9
14,560.00
T59
D.J. Trahan
4.9
14,560.00
T63
Greg Koch
-
14,170.00
T63
Augusto Núñez
4.3
14,170.00
T65
Martin Contini
-
13,780.00
T65
Zecheng Dou
3.7
13,780.00
T65
Ted Potter, Jr.
3.7
13,780.00
T65
Robert Streb
3.7
13,780.00
T69
George Bryan, IV
-
13,325.00
T69
Ryan Gerard
-
13,325.00
T69
Richy Werenski
3.03
13,325.00
T72
Jim Herman
2.65
12,870.00
T72
Troy Merritt
2.65
12,870.00
T72
S.Y. Noh
2.65
12,870.00
T72
Cameron Percy
2.65
12,870.00
T76
Nico Echavarria
2.25
12,350.00
T76
Russell Knox
2.25
12,350.00
T76
David Lingmerth
2.25
12,350.00
T76
Kevin Stadler
2.25
12,350.00
80
Nick Watney
2
12,025.00
81
Martin Trainer
1.9
11,895.00