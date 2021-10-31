Bermuda payout: Lucas Herbert nearly nets $1.2 million
Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Herbert and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Bermuda Championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Lucas Herbert
500
1,170,000
2
Danny Lee
245
578,500
2
Patrick Reed
245
578,500
4
Patrick Rodgers
135
318,500
5
Taylor Pendrith
105
251,063
5
105
251,063
7
Peter Malnati
80
190,775
7
Davis Riley
80
190,775
7
J.J. Spaun
80
190,775
7
Curtis Thompson
80
190,775
7
Vincent Whaley
80
190,775
12
Brian Gay
58
129,025
12
Russell Knox
58
129,025
12
Graeme McDowell
58
129,025
12
Seamus Power
58
129,025
12
Alex Smalley
58
129,025
17
Patrick Flavin
0
99,125
17
Justin Lower
49
99,125
17
Chad Ramey
49
99,125
20
Jonathan Byrd
44
82,875
20
Stephan Jaeger
44
82,875
22
Thomas Detry
0
57,363
22
Austin Eckroat
0
57,363
22
Dylan Frittelli
35
57,363
22
Mark Hubbard
35
57,363
22
Sean O'Hair
35
57,363
22
Chase Seiffert
35
57,363
22
Greyson Sigg
35
57,363
22
Adam Svensson
35
57,363
30
Matt Fitzpatrick
26
41,600
30
Kramer Hickok
26
41,600
30
Seung-Yul Noh
26
41,600
30
Mito Pereira
26
41,600
34
Garrick Higgo
20
33,865
34
David Skinns
20
33,865
34
Peter Uihlein
20
33,865
34
Camilo Villegas
20
33,865
34
Brandon Wu
20
33,865
39
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
14
25,675
39
Scott Brown
14
25,675
39
Brett Drewitt
14
25,675
39
Scott Gutschewski
14
25,675
39
David Hearn
14
25,675
39
Ben Kohles
14
25,675
39
Denny McCarthy
14
25,675
46
Luke Donald
10
18,343
46
Robert Garrigus
10
18,343
46
Adam Hadwin
10
18,343
46
Nick Watney
10
18,343
46
Dylan Wu
10
18,343
51
Brandon Hagy
7
15,717
51
Ben Martin
7
15,717
51
Matthias Schwab
7
15,717
51
Sepp Straka
7
15,717
51
Johnson Wagner
7
15,717
51
a-Ludvig Aberg
0
0
57
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5
14,885
57
Jim Knous
5
14,885
57
David Lingmerth
5
14,885
57
Guido Migliozzi
0
14,885
57
Seth Reeves
5
14,885
62
Max McGreevy
4
14,365
62
Aaron Rai
4
14,365
62
Kyle Wilshire
0
14,365
65
Sangmoon Bae
4
14,040
65
Kurt Kitayama
4
14,040
67
Ryan Armour
3
13,650
67
Ben Crane
3
13,650
67
D.A. Points
3
13,650
67
John Senden
3
13,650
71
Arjun Atwal
3
13,195
71
Hayden Buckley
3
13,195
71
Lee Hodges
3
13,195
74
Sahith Theegala
3
12,935
75
John Merrick
3
12,805