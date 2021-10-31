Bermuda payout: Lucas Herbert nearly nets $1.2 million

Golf Channel Digital
·2 min read

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Herbert and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Bermuda Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Lucas Herbert

500

1,170,000

2

Danny Lee

245

578,500

2

Patrick Reed

245

578,500

4

Patrick Rodgers

135

318,500

5

Taylor Pendrith

105

251,063

5

Scott Stallings

105

251,063

7

Peter Malnati

80

190,775

7

Davis Riley

80

190,775

7

J.J. Spaun

80

190,775

7

Curtis Thompson

80

190,775

7

Vincent Whaley

80

190,775

12

Brian Gay

58

129,025

12

Russell Knox

58

129,025

12

Graeme McDowell

58

129,025

12

Seamus Power

58

129,025

12

Alex Smalley

58

129,025

17

Patrick Flavin

0

99,125

17

Justin Lower

49

99,125

17

Chad Ramey

49

99,125

20

Jonathan Byrd

44

82,875

20

Stephan Jaeger

44

82,875

22

Thomas Detry

0

57,363

22

Austin Eckroat

0

57,363

22

Dylan Frittelli

35

57,363

22

Mark Hubbard

35

57,363

22

Sean O'Hair

35

57,363

22

Chase Seiffert

35

57,363

22

Greyson Sigg

35

57,363

22

Adam Svensson

35

57,363

30

Matt Fitzpatrick

26

41,600

30

Kramer Hickok

26

41,600

30

Seung-Yul Noh

26

41,600

30

Mito Pereira

26

41,600

34

Garrick Higgo

20

33,865

34

David Skinns

20

33,865

34

Peter Uihlein

20

33,865

34

Camilo Villegas

20

33,865

34

Brandon Wu

20

33,865

39

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

14

25,675

39

Scott Brown

14

25,675

39

Brett Drewitt

14

25,675

39

Scott Gutschewski

14

25,675

39

David Hearn

14

25,675

39

Ben Kohles

14

25,675

39

Denny McCarthy

14

25,675

46

Luke Donald

10

18,343

46

Robert Garrigus

10

18,343

46

Adam Hadwin

10

18,343

46

Nick Watney

10

18,343

46

Dylan Wu

10

18,343

51

Brandon Hagy

7

15,717

51

Ben Martin

7

15,717

51

Matthias Schwab

7

15,717

51

Sepp Straka

7

15,717

51

Johnson Wagner

7

15,717

51

a-Ludvig Aberg

0

0

57

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5

14,885

57

Jim Knous

5

14,885

57

David Lingmerth

5

14,885

57

Guido Migliozzi

0

14,885

57

Seth Reeves

5

14,885

62

Max McGreevy

4

14,365

62

Aaron Rai

4

14,365

62

Kyle Wilshire

0

14,365

65

Sangmoon Bae

4

14,040

65

Kurt Kitayama

4

14,040

67

Ryan Armour

3

13,650

67

Ben Crane

3

13,650

67

D.A. Points

3

13,650

67

John Senden

3

13,650

71

Arjun Atwal

3

13,195

71

Hayden Buckley

3

13,195

71

Lee Hodges

3

13,195

74

Sahith Theegala

3

12,935

75

John Merrick

3

12,805

