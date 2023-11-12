Bermuda Championship: Camilo Villegas wins to end nine-year PGA Tour title drought

Camilo Villegas last won a PGA Tour title in 2014 at the Wyndham Championship

Camilo Villegas ended his nine-year wait for a PGA Tour title by claiming victory at the Bermuda Championship.

The 41-year-old finished two shots clear of Sweden's Alex Noren to win at the Port Royal Golf Course on Sunday.

It was also the Colombian's first title since the death of his 22-month-old daughter Mia from cancer in 2020.

Villegas, who sealed a fifth PGA Tour trophy with a fine final round of 65, said he had his "little one up there watching, smiling".

"I felt the energy, it kept building up. Everybody here on the island was great and just rooting me on," added Villegas.

"I believe in energy and I've got my little one up there watching it, smiling - she's where she needs to be after a long fight."

Ranked 318th in the world, Villegas hit six birdies on the way to a six-under par finish in the final round and top the leaderboard on 24 under.

"It's tough to put it into words right now but wow, what a ride man," he said.

"I love this game, this game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my butt too."

The victory gives Villegas entry to next year's Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship, plus exempt status on the US tour until 2025.