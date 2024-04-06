Bermea leads Vikings to an opening win

Apr. 5—Hayfield's Eric Bermea had a monster day at the plate and on the mound as he led the Vikings to an 8-4 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a season opener in Hayfield Friday.

Bermea struck out seven in four scoreless innings and he had two doubles and four RBIs at the plate for Hayfield (1-0 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Eric Bermea (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 7 K; Brayden Nelsen, 0 IP, 4 BB, 4 ER; Nic Larsen (S) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

Hayfield hitting: Eric Bermea, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Nicholas Larsen, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-3, R, 3 SB; Kael Steele, 1-for-4; Jackson Thoe, 1-for-3, SB; Rylan Nelsen, R, SB