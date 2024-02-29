Berlin, Winneconne, Lourdes Academy boys basketball all advance to regional semifinals with blowout victories

Here are the results from Tuesday's boys basketball regional quarterfinals.

Division 3

No. 5 Berlin 77, No. 12 Adams-Friendship 51

BERLIN - Berlin (17-8, 6-6 East Central) made easy work of the Green Devils (2-22, 0-9 South Central) in a WIAA regional quarterfinal matchup.

Berlin advances to a regional semifinal where they will travel to take on another South Central foe, the No. 4-seed champion, Wautoma (19-5, 9-1), at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wyatt Hamersma led Berlin with 19 points and six rebounds and Aaron Bartol followed with a double-double of 17 points, 10 boards with three assists, four steals and a pair of blocks.

Hayden Redington chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and Brock Wilde rounded out Berlin's scoring leaders with 10 points, five boards.

No. 7 Arcadia 72, No. 10 Ripon 39

ARCADIA - The Tigers (7-18, 1-11 East Central) lost in a blowout to the Raiders (13-12, 4-8 Coulee), ending their season. Arcadia will next travel to No. 10 Omro (21-3, 14-0 Flyway), the No. 2-seed, for the regional semifinal matchup.

Scoring information was unavailable for Ripon.

Maverick Drazkowski led Arcadia with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with a pair of blocks and Kaiden Rotering added 14 points for the Raiders.

No. 11 Winneconne 69, No. 6 Stanley-Boyd 56

STANLEY - The Wolves (5-19, 2-10 East Central) upset the Orioles (12-12, 9-5 Cloverbelt-West) for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Winneconne advances to a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. where they will next travel to No. 3-seed, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (17-7, 8-4 Coulee).

Scoring information was unavailable for both teams.

Division 5

No. 2 Lourdes Academy 85, No. 15 Suring 27

OSHKOSH - The Knights (18-7, 11-3 Trailways-East) led by 38 at the half and then poured on another 20 points to their lead after the break, eviscerating the Eagles (4-20, 2-14 Marinette & Oconto) in a WIAA regional quarterfinal.

Lourdes Academy advances to a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. where they will host Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence Academy (12-12, 6-10 Packerland).

JJ McKellips scored 18 points to pace the Knights, followed by Mitchell Wing with 15, Braden Studinski added 11, and Calvin Tollard had 10 for Lourdes.

Suring 15 12 - 27

Lourdes 53 32 - 85

No. 1 Reedsville 95, No. 16 Valley Christian 51

REEDSVILLE - The Warriors (2-23, 0-14 Trailways-East) had their season come to an end in a blowout against the top-seeded, No. 10-ranked Panthers (16-9, 9-3 Big East-North).

Joshua Johnson led Valley Christian with 17 points and Brady Patterson followed with nine for the Warriors.

Ben Prochnow scored a game-high 33 points, including five three-pointers, six assists and five steals to lead Reedsville. Camden Dvorachek returned from injury to add 20 points on a perfect 10-of-10 from the floor with four assists and four rebounds and Parker Maney had 10 points, six assists and three steals for the Panthers.

Valley Christian 19 32 - 51

Reedsville 55 40 - 95

