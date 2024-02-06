Berlin, Lourdes Academy, Ripon and Valley Christian boys hoops all fall in non-conference matchups

Four high school boys basketball games make up Monday night's mini slate throughout the Oshkosh area.

Waupaca 80, Berlin 72 - (OT)

BERLIN - After leading by four points at the half, Berlin (15-5, 5-3 East Central) lost control to the Comets (11-8, 7-7 North Eastern), who pulled away in an overtime thriller to steal a non-conference victory on the road.

Aaron Bartol led Berlin with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Wyatt Hamersma and Brock Wilde each chipped in with 14 points, 12 of Hamersma's points coming in the second half, and Carter Hess made a team-high three 3-pointers, finishing with 11.

Hayden Redington was nearly on triple-double alert with nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Riley Bechard scored a game-high 26 points to lead Waupaca and Henry Mouw followed with 25, including 14 in the second half. Austin Adamczak added 10 of his 16 points in the second half, as well, for the Comets.

Waupaca 26 41 13 - 80

Berlin 30 37 5 - 72

Randolph 71, Lourdes Academy 56

RANDOLPH - The Knights (13-6, 8-3 Trailways-East) were doubled up at the half, falling into an 18-point hole to the Rockets (14-6, 8-2 Trailways-West) that they could not climb out of in a Trailways crossover matchup.

Calvin Tollard led Lourdes with 15 points and Braden Studinski added 12 for the Knights.

Lourdes 17 39 - 56

Randolph 35 36 - 71

Laconia 75, Ripon 47

RIPON - The Tigers (6-14, 1-8 East Central) fell into a 19-point halftime deficit, suffering a blowout loss to the Spartans (10-8, 5-5 Flyway) in a non-conference matchup.

Mason Killam led Ripon with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Cash Farrell scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Laconia. Nick Blank added 12 points with four steals and Keeton Grade had 10 points, seven rebounds.

Laconia 36 39 - 75

Ripon 17 30 - 47

North Fond du Lac 58, Valley Christian 49

OSHKOSH - The Warriors (2-16, 0-9 Trailways-East) fell to the previously winless Orioles (1-18, 0-10 Flyway) in a non-conference contest.

Joshua Johnson led Valley Christian with 13 points. Brady Patterson added 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Hyvonen had 11 points, six rebounds.

All five starters played a majority of the game for North Fond du Lac and all seven players who recorded minutes contributed in many ways, according to North Fondy coach Taylan Ybarra, but the Orioles' star of the night was one particular junior.

"The one who stood out the most was George Giese; he had a double-double," Ybarra said. "Abe Maurer played great for us and finished with 13 (points). Jesus Juarez, Zach Siedschlag, Abe Mauer, George Giese, and Dimitri Reed were our five main guys. Brian Gonzalez-Rodriguez and Kaisyn Schraufnagel played great defense off the bench for us."

After snapping their 53-game losing streak in football earlier this school year, the relief of a win sure feels good for North Fond du Lac and their student athletes.

"It was good to finally end another losing streak here at NFDL," Ybarra said. "Our guys have been working hard and I am happy for them to finally not have to hear about this anymore!"

North Fond du Lac 34 24 - 58

Valley Christian 31 18 - 49

