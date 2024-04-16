Berlin Icebreaker 2024: TV channel, live stream, schedule for Berlin Raceway's season-opener

The vibrant racing culture at Berlin Raceway is set to ignite once again Saturday with the season-opening Icebreaker.

One of the facility’s most prestigious events, the Icebreaker also acts as the first leg of Berlin’s triple crown that consists of the Money in the Bank 150 and the Battle at Berlin. Headlining the on-track festivities is the Super Late Model division, which will be accompanied by the Limited Late Model, Sportsman and 4 Cylinder classes.

Super Late Model drivers will be competing for a $4,000 race-winning paycheck at the end of the 75-lap sprint. Evan Shotko, the 2022 Berlin track champion, enters the Icebreaker as the most recent winner.

Below is everything you need to know about the Icebreaker before Berlin kicks off its 2024 season Saturday afternoon.

Cars race during the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on June 7, 2023. (Emily Elconin/NASCAR)

What TV channel is the Berlin Icebreaker on in 2024?

All on-track action from the Icebreaker at Berlin Raceway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner for all NASCAR Regional properties.

The Icebreaker will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for Icebreaker coverage on FloRacing.

Date Start time How to watch Saturday, Apr. 20 4 p.m. ET FloRacing

Cars line up ahead of the final Money in the Bank 150 race at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on June 7, 2023. (Emily Elconin/NASCAR)

Berlin Icebreaker 2024 schedule

The on-track activities for the Icebreaker commence at 2 p.m. ET.

Super Late Models will be the first to hit the track with a lone 30-minute practice session. The rest of the 90-minute practice period sees the Limited Late Model, Sportsman and 4 Cylinder classes get two, 10-minute sessions apiece.

Qualifying for Super Late Models starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed shortly by the first event at 4 p.m. ET. The three support divisions will all take part in double features, with the 75-lap Super Late Model race wrapping up a busy opening day for Berlin.

Below is the complete race-day schedule for the Icebreaker at Berlin Raceway.