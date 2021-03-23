Berlin headed to Hershey after beating Clarion in PIAA Class 1A semifinal

Mar. 23—ALTOONA — In 2019, the Berlin Brothersvalley girls' basketball team made history as the first Somerset County team to win a PIAA championship.

Two years later, the Mountaineer boys are one win away from becoming the second.

Berlin came out a house afire from the opening tip, running away from District 9 champion Clarion in the second quarter en route a 78-52 victory in the Class 1A semifinals on Monday night at the Altoona Area High School Field House.

After an early 10-point Mountaineer lead evaporated, Berlin responded late in the first quarter and took command.

The catalyst was senior point guard Eli Sechler.

In the last 40 seconds of the first quarter, Sechler navigated through the lane and the Clarion defense before finding an open Pace Rosser for a 3-pointer, then pivoted himself into another 3 just before the horn to stake the District 5 champ to a seven-point advantage.

Sechler picked up right where he left off in the seond with two more long treys in the first two minutes.

When Sechler beat a double-team and delivered a pass to Abe Countryman for a layup with two seconds remaining in the half, Berlin's lead had expanded to 20 points (40-20).

Sechler accounted for 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, while Prosser finished with 19 points for the Mountaineers.

Countryman had 12 points to go with five blocked shots.

Berlin will play Nativity BVM from Pottsville at Hershey's Giant Center on Thursday.

Cal German's 20 points topped Clarion (17-10).