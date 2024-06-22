Berlin fan zone to be extended for Germany game, trouble on Friday

Germany fans celebrate their team's victory at the public viewing in the fan zone at the Reichstag building. Christoph Soeder/dpa

The Berlin fan zone in front of the Brandenburg Gate will be extended for Germany's final Euro 2024 group game.

According to the organizers, a significantly larger crowd is expected for the match against Switzerland on Sunday and the fan zone will be increased down the Strasse des 17. Juni boulevard.

This will allow a total of 70,000 people to watch the match in the fan zone on big screens.

On Friday, the match between Poland and Austria drew around 27,000 people to the fan zones throughout the day - even though it was closed for almost two hours due to the threat of thunderstorms.

According to police reports, there were violent scenes at a checkpoint to the fan zone on Friday. Police officers and fans were reportedly injured and further details are due on Saturday.