Berlin Brothersvalley's Prosser, Richland's McCracken earn repeat selections on Pennsylvania Football Writers' 2A all-state team; six from area named

Dec. 28—Berlin Brothersvalley senior Pace Prosser and Richland senior Evan McCracken earned repeat selections on the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A all-state team on Thursday. McCracken was selected as a defensive athlete, and Prosser was voted as a defensive back for the second straight year.

Three area players were named to the Class 1A all-state team. North Star junior Ethan Smith and Northern Cambria junior Ty Dumm were offensive athletes. Cambria Heights junior Garrett Jasper earned a spot as a defensive lineman.

In Class 3A, Penn Cambria junior Gavin Harrold was the lone area representative as a defensive athlete.

McCracken, an Army West Point signee and 2023 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 136 carries for 941 yards and 20 touchdowns despite missing the final four games this season due to an injury. He caught 17 passes for 290 yards and three scores. McCracken compiled 1,305 all-purpose yards in nine games for the 11-2 Rams, who finished as District 6 2A runner-up. At linebacker, he made 65 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three sacks and one interception. McCracken also punted 13 times for 500 yards, an average of 38.4 a punt with four landing inside the 20-yard line.

McCracken scored 64 touchdowns over his career, including a Richland single-season record 32 in 2022. He totaled 3,108 rushing, 790 receiving and 4,235 all-purpose yards over his career. He netted 240 tackles on defense.

Prosser, the 2023 Tribune-Democrat's Player of the Year, is a two-time all-state basketball and football selection. At free safety, Prosser set a Berlin Brothersvalley single-season record with seven interceptions, three of those returned for touchdowns and a fourth score negated by a penalty at the 1-yard line. He played through a leg injury that limited his mobility in the second half of the season. He completed 93 of 173 passes for 1,490 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Gannon University basketball signee rushed 84 times for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four passes for 75 yards and a score. Prosser returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Prosser collected 4,917 passing yards, 59 touchdowns and 22 interceptions through the air. He added 1,477 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground. Prosser accounted for 6,469 total yards and 81 total touchdowns over his career. On defense, he totaled 168 tackles and 17 interceptions, 13 of those coming in his final two seasons.

Smith, a running back and linebacker, carried 119 times for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 903 yards and 17 scores. Smith compiled 1,989 all-purpose yards, an average of 180.8 yards a game. He scored 31 touchdowns and 186 points on a 7-4 team that ended a streak of nine losing seasons and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Smith posted three straight 100-yard rushing games and totaled receiving totals of 160 and 241 yards in two singles contests.

Dumm — a quarterback, wide receiver and free safety — made 94 tackles, with 51 solo stops and five interceptions on a 10-2 team. He was among his area's top receivers before an early-season injury at the Colts quarterback spot resulted in a move to signal-caller. Dumm carried 96 times for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. Dumm posted three straight 100-yard rushing games. He passed for 615 yards and five scores. Dumm caught 23 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He had 1,811 total yards.

Jasper, a tight end and defensive tackle, Cambria Heights (6-2, 240, Junior). Key part of Cambria Heights' first District 6 Class 1A championship season. Jasper made 127 tackles, including 29 solo stops, five sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss of yardage. He caused three fumbles, recovering two fumbles, and blocked two field-goal attempts. On offense, he made nine catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and carried 34 times for 286 yards and four scores.

The Panthers reached District 6 3A title game a third straight season as Harrold made 51 receptions for 737 yards and nine touchdowns. He carried 51 times for 411 yards and six scores. He posted 1,148 total offensive yards and 1,614 all-purpose yards with 16 total TDs. Harrold also threw two TD passes. Harrold averaged 25 yards per kickoff return and took one kick to the end zone. On defense, he made 91 tackles, intercepted four passes and collected 16 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.