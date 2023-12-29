Berlin Brothersvalley's Prosser, Richland's McCracken earn repeat selections on Pennsylvania Football Writers' 2A all-state team; six from area named

Dec. 29—Berlin Brothersvalley senior Pace Prosser and Richland senior Evan McCracken earned repeat selections on the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A all-state team on Thursday.

McCracken was selected as a defensive athlete, and Prosser was voted as a defensive back for the second straight year.

Three area players were named to the Class 1A all-state team. North Star junior Ethan Smith and Northern Cambria junior Ty Dumm were offensive athletes. Cambria Heights junior Garrett Jasper earned a spot as a defensive lineman.

In Class 3A, Penn Cambria junior Gavin Harrold was the lone area representative as a defensive athlete.

McCracken, an Army West Point signee and 2023 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 136 carries for 941 yards and 20 touchdowns despite missing the final four games this season due to an injury. He caught 17 passes for 290 yards and three scores. McCracken compiled 1,305 all-purpose yards in nine games for the 11-2 Rams, who finished as District 6 Class 2A runner-up.

At linebacker, he made 65 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three sacks and one interception. McCracken also punted 13 times for 500 yards, an average of 38.4 a punt, with four landing inside the 20-yard line.

"Evan was an outstanding player for us," Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. "I think everyone that game-planned against Richland knew in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — that he was going to be a threat on the field, whether that's catching the ball, running the ball, returning kicks or playing defense from the linebacker position."

McCracken, the 2023 60-meter indoor state sprint champion, scored 64 touchdowns over his career, including a Richland single-season record 32 in 2022. He totaled 3,108 rushing, 790 receiving and 4,235 all-purpose yards over his career. He netted 240 tackles on defense.

"What really elevated his game was working on his pass-catching skills," Bailey said. "That enabled us to move him around, move him out of the backfield, put him in motion and shift him to get the right matchups that we were looking for. He's got state-class speed.

"Not too many kids were able to cover him in a one-on-one environment."

Prosser, The Tribune-Democrat's 2023 Player of the Year, is a two-time all-state basketball and football selection. At free safety, Prosser set a Berlin Brothersvalley single-season record with seven interceptions, three of those returned for touchdowns and a fourth score negated by a penalty at the 1-yard line. He played through a leg injury that limited his mobility in the second half of the season. He completed 93 of 173 passes for 1,490 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Gannon University basketball signee rushed 84 times for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four passes for 75 yards and a score. Prosser returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

"The thing with Pace, everybody sees the Friday nights and what he's doing on the field, but he's a tremendous worker in the offseason," Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. "He put a lot of time in.

"In-season with his film study and leadership, all the other intangibles that don't necessarily show up in the stat column are what really made him special. He's a gifted athlete and a great young man with a great head on his shoulders.

"Based on other teams' formations, he knew their tendencies. Just the stuff he brought besides his athleticism. The leadership, the young kids looked up to him. He took a lot of them under his wing. We were pretty young on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball this year, but he was the leader and coach on the field."

Prosser collected 4,917 career passing yards, 59 touchdowns and 22 interceptions through the air. He added 1,477 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground. Prosser accounted for 6,469 total yards and 81 total touchdowns over his career. On defense, he totaled 168 tackles and 17 interceptions, 13 of those coming in his final two seasons.

"His instincts were just so good," Paul said. "Couple that along with his film study and studying tendencies, it seemed like there was five Pace Prossers on the field at different times when there was just one of him. He was so good at reading what was happening. A truly gifted athlete that had a lot of other intangibles that went with it."

Smith, a running back and linebacker, carried 119 times for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 903 yards and 17 scores. Smith compiled 1,989 all-purpose yards, an average of 180.8 yards a game. He scored 31 touchdowns and 186 points on a 7-4 team that ended a streak of nine losing seasons and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

"He's definitely one of the guys that got us going in the right direction as a team," North Star coach Bob Landis said. "He's very dynamic when he touches the football. When he gets the ball in space, he usually makes good things happen with it. It's been nice watching him mature over the last three years. He's really a dynamic player that was able to do it on both sides of the football. He's made gains every year he's been in the program. This past year, it was definitely fun to watch."

Smith posted three straight 100-yard rushing games and totaled receiving totals of 160 and 241 yards in two singles contests. He scored in five different ways.

Dumm — a quarterback, wide receiver and free safety — made 94 tackles, with 51 solo stops and five interceptions on a 10-2 team. He was among his area's top receivers before an early-season injury at the Colts quarterback spot resulted in a move to signal- caller. Dumm carried 96 times for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. Dumm posted three straight 100-yard rushing games. He passed for 615 yards and five scores. Dumm caught 23 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He had 1,811 total yards.

"He kind of did it all," Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. "Last year, he was (a Pennsylvania Football News) all-state wide receiver. That's one thing about high school football, you never know when things are going to change. In Week 3, things changed for Ty when he was able to step in for us at quarterback. Just the progress and the impact that he made, he was an absolute game-changer for us. In order to have a very successful team, you have to have those type of guys on your team that can just turn the balance and change the momentum in an instant. Ty was that guy for us. Anytime he had the ball, there was an opportunity he was going to break one or score."

Jasper, a tight end and defensive tackle/end, helped Cambria Heights win its first District 6 Class 1A championship in 2023.

Jasper made 127 tackles, including 29 solo stops, five sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss of yardage. He caused three fumbles, recovering two fumbles, and blocked two field-goal attempts. On offense, he made nine catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and carried 34 times for 286 yards and four scores.

"He's a player that was very disruptive this entire year," Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said of Jasper, who played three-technique (between the guard and tackle) and defensive end. "He forced a lot of attention from the other teams and had a lot of tackles for losses. He was very successful at getting penetration and getting into the opponents' backfield. That's just very difficult for an offense when you constantly have defensive linemen being able to penetrate into the backfield. He's a kid that works extremely hard."

The Panthers reached the District 6-3A title game in a third straight season as Harrold made 51 receptions for 737 yards and nine touchdowns. He carried 51 times for 411 yards and six scores. He posted 1,148 total offensive yards and 1,614 all-purpose yards with 16 total TDs. Harrold also threw two TD passes. Harrold averaged 25 yards per kickoff return and took one kick to the end zone. On defense, he made 91 tackles, intercepted four passes and collected 16 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

"Gavin had an outstanding season for us in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams," Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. "We're excited that he was selected for the all-state team. It's a tribute to all of his hard work and dedication to the program. He's one of our leaders and he's only a junior. His work ethic, he practices hard every day. The hours he puts in during the offseason as well has contributed to his success. He's just a great, all-around and outstanding individual."

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.