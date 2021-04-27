Berlin Brothersvalley's Elijah Sechler named Class 1A Player of the Year

Apr. 27—Berlin Brothersvalley accomplished everything in high school boys basketball the past two years but winning a state championship.

The Mountaineers went 55-3. They were stopped short last year by COVID-19, which halted the PIAA Tournament. This year they were beaten by Nativity 51-47 in overtime in the PIAA Class 1A championship game.

The guy that made them go, point guard Elijah Sechler, is the Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 1A All-State team.

Sechler, a 5-11 senior, averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists. He was also a first-team selection in 2020. He will play college basketball at Pitt-Johnstown, where he will major in civil engineering.

The Coach of the year is Nativity's Mike Walborn, who led his team to state, District 11 and Schuylkill League championships.

The teams were selected by a panel of sports media members from across the state

Nativity placed two players on the first team: Kegan Hertz, a 6-6 senior, and Marquis Ratcliff, a 6-6 junior. Both were third-team selections last year.

Hertz, bound for Lebanon Valley College, averaged 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Ratcliff averaged 15.8 and 9.5.

St. John's Neumann sophomore guard Davion Hill also made the first team for the second straight year, and is joined by his brother, David, who made the second team as a junior.

David Hill, a Towson State recruit, averaged 22.8 points and seven assists. Davion Hill, who has offers from Towson and Kent State, averaged 22.2 points, four assists and three steals.

A first-team selection closes a brilliant high school career for Vince Fyock, a 6-foot guard from Shade. Fyock scored over 2,000 career points for a team that reached the District 5 title game. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He was also All-State in football as a wide receiver in 2019.

On the second team for the second straight year is scoring machine Vinnie Cugini of Aquinas Academy. Now a 6-1 sophomore, Cugini averaged 39.4 points per game, including games of 55 and 52. He averaged 34 per game as a freshman.

Pennsylvania Sportswriter's Class 1A All-State Team

Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity

Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley

First team

Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Sr. Berlin Brothersvalley

David Hill, 6-1 Sr., St. John's Neumann

Davion Hill, 6-0 So., St. John's Neumann

Vince Fryock, 6-0 Sr., Shade

Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity

Second team

Aaron Bailey, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg

Abe Countryman, 6-5 Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley

Vinnie Cugini, 6-1 So., Aquinas Academy

Kaden Koleszarik, 5-9 Sr., Shade

Noah Spencer, 5-10 Sr., North Penn-Liberty

Scotty Zoscin, 6-1 Sr., Weatherly

Third team

JD Azulay, 6-2 Jr., Rochester

Dom Elliot, 6-4 Sr., Bishop Canevin

Devon Hemer, 6-5 Sr., Rochester

Kevaughn Price, 6-2 Jr., Bishop Canevin

DeMajh Salisbery, 6-1 So., La Academia

Matt Stanley, 5-10 So., Union