Berlin Brothersvalley's Elijah Sechler named Class 1A Player of the Year
Apr. 27—Berlin Brothersvalley accomplished everything in high school boys basketball the past two years but winning a state championship.
The Mountaineers went 55-3. They were stopped short last year by COVID-19, which halted the PIAA Tournament. This year they were beaten by Nativity 51-47 in overtime in the PIAA Class 1A championship game.
The guy that made them go, point guard Elijah Sechler, is the Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 1A All-State team.
Sechler, a 5-11 senior, averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists. He was also a first-team selection in 2020. He will play college basketball at Pitt-Johnstown, where he will major in civil engineering.
The Coach of the year is Nativity's Mike Walborn, who led his team to state, District 11 and Schuylkill League championships.
The teams were selected by a panel of sports media members from across the state
Nativity placed two players on the first team: Kegan Hertz, a 6-6 senior, and Marquis Ratcliff, a 6-6 junior. Both were third-team selections last year.
Hertz, bound for Lebanon Valley College, averaged 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Ratcliff averaged 15.8 and 9.5.
St. John's Neumann sophomore guard Davion Hill also made the first team for the second straight year, and is joined by his brother, David, who made the second team as a junior.
David Hill, a Towson State recruit, averaged 22.8 points and seven assists. Davion Hill, who has offers from Towson and Kent State, averaged 22.2 points, four assists and three steals.
A first-team selection closes a brilliant high school career for Vince Fyock, a 6-foot guard from Shade. Fyock scored over 2,000 career points for a team that reached the District 5 title game. He averaged 24.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He was also All-State in football as a wide receiver in 2019.
On the second team for the second straight year is scoring machine Vinnie Cugini of Aquinas Academy. Now a 6-1 sophomore, Cugini averaged 39.4 points per game, including games of 55 and 52. He averaged 34 per game as a freshman.
Pennsylvania Sportswriter's Class 1A All-State Team
Coach of the Year: Mike Walborn, Pottsville Nativity
Player of the Year: Elijah Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley
First team
Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Sr. Berlin Brothersvalley
David Hill, 6-1 Sr., St. John's Neumann
Davion Hill, 6-0 So., St. John's Neumann
Vince Fryock, 6-0 Sr., Shade
Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity
Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6 Sr., Pottsville Nativity
Second team
Aaron Bailey, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg
Abe Countryman, 6-5 Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley
Vinnie Cugini, 6-1 So., Aquinas Academy
Kaden Koleszarik, 5-9 Sr., Shade
Noah Spencer, 5-10 Sr., North Penn-Liberty
Scotty Zoscin, 6-1 Sr., Weatherly
Third team
JD Azulay, 6-2 Jr., Rochester
Dom Elliot, 6-4 Sr., Bishop Canevin
Devon Hemer, 6-5 Sr., Rochester
Kevaughn Price, 6-2 Jr., Bishop Canevin
DeMajh Salisbery, 6-1 So., La Academia
Matt Stanley, 5-10 So., Union