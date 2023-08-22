Berlin Brothersvalley reloading after District 5-8 Class 2A title game appearance

Berlin Brothersvalley ran through its competition a year ago, winning the final WestPAC regular season crown and Appalachian Bowl championship. The Mountaineers fell to eventual state runner-up Westinghouse in the District 5-8 Class 2A title tilt.

With only three returning starters on defense and four on offense, it will be a new-look Berlin squad, but one that is eager to continue that tradition of winning after moving to the Inter-County Conference.

"This has been a fun year. With not a whole lot of starters returning ‒ we do have a couple key veteran pieces ‒ it's been fun because we've really got a chance to coach again this year. There's going to be a lot of first-year kids on the field for us. At the same time, we have senior leaders out there. It's been a great offseason."

Berlin Brothersvalley head coach Doug Paul addresses his team during football camp, Aug. 14, in Berlin.

Coach: Doug Paul (22nd season, 160-73 career record)

2022 records: 5-0 conference, 11-1 overall

Top players lost: Ryan Blubaugh (WR/CB), Holby McClucas (TE/DE), Cory Jose (OL/DL), Grant Mathias (OL/DL), Will Latuch (WR/CB)

Top players returning: Pace Prosser (QB/S), Cody Kimmel (WR/LB), Aidan Ream (RB/LB), Cooper Huston (TE/DE) Cody Livengood (OL/DL), Seth Kimmel (RB/LB)

Assistant coaches: Dante Paul, Scott Ressler, Bob Bowers, Braden Fochtman, Isaiah Paul, Brentson Harding, Tom Dorcon, Sam Dively, Tanner Coughenour, Joe Shubik, Alex Charlton

Berlin Brothersvalley's Haydon Hutzell looks in a pass during an individual drill at camp, Aug. 14, in Berlin.

Offensive outlook: Berlin's offense will go under the leadership of senior signal caller Pace Prosser. He threw for 1,789 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while adding 528 rushing yards and eight scores. With the loss of do-it-all athlete Ryan Blubaugh, and the versatile Holby McClucas, Prosser and company will have a new identity on offense this year.

"We are going to be very diverse," Paul said. "We have four or five different running backs that will bring you something different. It is going to be more of a physical style running attack this year. With Aidan (Ream) and Seth (Kimmel), then Cody (Kimmel) and Cooper (Huston), who are going to get their touches, you don't have that one running back with true breakaway speed and that is the gamechanger. If we can keep developing the young, offensive line and bringing them along, we're hoping to establish a pretty physical rushing attack to go along with what we're able to do passing the ball."

Berlin Brothersvalley running back Aidan Ream takes an inside handoff from quarterback Pace Prosser, left, during football camp, Aug. 14, in Berlin.

Defensive outlook: Berlin pitched seven straight shutouts to open the season a year ago. The Mountaineers allowed only 39 points before their 59-7 setback to Westinghouse. Senior linebacker Cody Kimmel, the reigning Somerset County Defensive MVP, and junior defensive end Cooper Huston will set the tone in the box while Prosser, an all-state safety, will anchor the secondary. Berlin has to replace a ton of physical talent in the trenches. However, the standard stays the same for Coach Paul.

"Last year, we all thought it started up front," Paul said. "Our linebackers and secondary got a lot of press, but that front four set the tone for the defense. We don't have those type of players quite yet with the exception of Cooper (Huston) up front, but we have some kids that we feel have some very high potential. We are going to mix the defense up a bit this year. Our calling card on defense is effort and aggressiveness. Those two things we have to have. If you want to play defense at Berlin, you've got to give great effort and be aggressive. You've got to want to get after it. We've got kids that are showing that."

Classification: District 5-8 Class 2A

Last District 5 playoff appearance: 2022

Last District 5 playoff win: 2022

District titles: 7

Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers

Aug. 25 at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7

Sept. 1 vs. Mount Union, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Everett, 7

Sept. 15 at Laurel, 7

Sept. 22 at Northen Bedford County, 7

Sept. 29 vs. Meyersdale, 7

Oct. 6 at Tussey Mountain, 7

Oct. 13 vs. Windber, 7

Oct. 20 at North Star, 7

Oct. 27 vs. Moshannon Valley, 7

