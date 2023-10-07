Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star move to 6-1; Somerset stymied by Bedford

Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback Pace Prosser threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 64-yard pick-six in a 42-8 Inter-County Conference triumph over Tussey Mountain on Friday night in Saxton.

"We came out and played well in all three facets of the game," Berlin coach Doug Paul said. "Three takeaways in the first half and two defensive touchdowns."

Aidan Ream had a 45-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to go along with a 9-yard rushing score.

Berlin led 20-0 after one and 27-0 at the half.

Stunning loss Conemaugh Valley rallies from two scores down to shock Conemaugh Township

The Mountaineers tallied 183 yards on the ground. Cooper Huston led the way with 70 yards rushing.

Zander Ritenour was the recipient of a 4-yard Prosser TD pass, while Cody Kimmel hauled in a 72-yard touchdown catch. Kimmel had 83 yards receiving.

Seth Kimmel and Cody Kimmel each had eight tackles.

Berlin (6-1) hosts Windber (6-1) on Friday.

"We are looking forward to a great matchup with Windber," Paul said. "It has definitely become a great rivalry game. We will enjoy this one tonight and get to work (Saturday) in preparing for them."

North Star upends Uniontown

Ethan Smith rushed for 152 yards and scored three total touchdowns in North Star's 34-7 non-conference victory at Uniontown on Friday night.

"We played well and executed on offense," North Star coach Bob Landis said. "We took care of business tonight. (Connor) Yoder and Smith did their thing and made plays. This is our third straight road victory. We have some things to clean up, especially penalties, but I am proud of the way we played."

Jesse Samler recovered a fumble for a North Star touchdown.

The Cougars led 28-0 at halftime.

North Star (6-1) visits unbeaten Northern Bedford County on Friday.

Somerset drops second straight

Somerset suffered its second straight LHAC loss with a 28-7 setback at Bedford on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles trailed 7-0 at the half, but the Bisons tallied 14 points in the third to put the game out of reach.

"The game was a testament to the quality of teams in our conference," Somerset coach Jeff Urban said. "Our defense played an outstanding game, but Bedford was able to capitalize on a few big plays and gain momentum."

Rowan Holmes scored the lone Somerset touchdown on a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left in the game.

Somerset (3-4) hosts Penns Valley on Friday.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Berlin, North Star football march to wins; Somerset falls to Bedford