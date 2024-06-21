Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Nick Gooden wins Division I Gold Glove at 2B

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State graduate student Nick Gooden earned the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Division I Gold Glove.

The Berlin Brothersvalley graduate was one of three second basemen on the finalist list, joining Louisiana Tech's Michael Ballard and North Carolina's Alex Madera.

"It's an honor to be chosen as a gold glove winner," Gooden said. "Throughout my college career, I really took pride on the defensive part of my game. I couldn't do it without coaches and teammates."

Gooden put together one of the most prolific fielding seasons in program history, recording a .993 fielding percentage on 300 total chances in 2024. He made just two errors in 61 games. He totaled 174 assists and 124 putouts. Over the past two seasons, Gooden had 536 fielding chances and committed just six errors.

Gooden was named to the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference first team. He tallied 88 hits and posted career highs of 10 home runs, 18 doubles and 62 RBIs. Gooden was also named to the OVC second team in 2023 and first team in 2022. Gooden finished his career with a .310 average, 38 doubles, 20 home runs, 133 RBIs, 205 hits and 141 runs in 176 games, 165 starts.