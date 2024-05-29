Berlin Brothersvalley blanks Shade-Shanksville for trip to District 5 Class 1A softball title game

BERLIN, Pa. – The Berlin Brothersvalley softball team has outscored its past two opponents by 25 runs with its 15-0 victory over Shade-Shanksville in Tuesday’s District 5 Class 1A semifinal.

It took just three innings for the Mountaineers to capture the win and just like their 11-1 victory over Turkeyfoot Valley in the quarterfinals, freshman Elena Ritchey was a key contributor. She pitched a no- hitter with 10 strikeouts against Turkeyfoot Valley and followed with three perfect innings and three strikeouts while hitting a solo home run against Shade-Shanksville.

Another key player for Berlin Brothersvalley was Elsie Barna, who two home runs and drove in four runs.

“We played like we were capable of playing,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Brian Slope said. “(Our) players rose to the occasion and they were motivated. They were enthused. Shade is a very good team. I’m extremely proud of my girls today.”

The Mountaineers started hot by retiring the first three Panther batters in order and scoring three runs in the home half of the inning. Cayley Poorbaugh started the hitting onslaught with a single and was driven home by Barna’s first homer of the game.

Ritchey followed the home run with one of her own to make it 3-0.

Shade-Shanksville went down in order again and Ritchey recorded her first strikeout of the contest. Two Panthers errors scored a run and put a Berlin Brothersvalley runner on third until Poorbaugh’s base hit scored the run.

Barna went yard again to drive in Poorbaugh and quickly made the score 7-0. Berlin Brothersvalley went on to score three more runs after Ritchey drew a walk and Taylor Hillegass blasted a two-run home run over the center-field fence. Sadie Snyder followed with a solo home run to left field.

Ritchey totaled two more strikeouts in the third to shut down the Panthers offense. Haylee Speicher and Coral Prosser got on the corners with no outs and Sydney Walker drove in the two runners with a single. The Mountaineers finished the inning by scoring three more runs to complete the mercy rule.

“This is why you practice every day for games like this where it all comes together and works the way you hope it does,” Slope said. “This is just the start. We’ve got one more on Thursday and then we have the state tournament coming up, so we go up from here.”

Shade-Shanksville finished at 15-7.

“We had a heck of a year,” Shade-Shanksville coach Craig Glessner said. “This is not the way we wanted to go out. I feel terrible for the seniors. We’ve put so much into this.

“I’ve only been here for two years, but they gave me everything for two years.”

Despite the loss, Glessner said he was proud of his team’s season and is looking forward to making it further in the district playoffs next year.

“We won a WestPAC championship this year,” Glessner said. “Nobody can ever take that from them. Our goal is to win a district title every year and that’s the plan going forward. We’ve got a lot of young players coming back and I feel good about that.”

Berlin Brothersvalley will play No. 1 seed Meyersdale, winners of three straight district titles, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shanksville-Stonycreek for District 5 Class 1A gold.