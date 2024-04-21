Berkshire vs. Fairport baseball: Badgers strong from plate in 11-1 victory over Skippers

Apr. 20—Berkshire took a lead at the end of the first inning against Fairport in its nonconference contest April 20. The Badgers' bats continued their strong start as they posted multiple runs in all but two innings.

Berkshire went on to win, 11-1, and improved to 7-3 on the season, as Fairport fell to 1-5.

The Skippers jumped out to a lead in the first inning with a single from Kevin Castellano as he reached on a throwing error to score Elijah Harless in the top of the first. Berkshire responded with a strong bottom half of the inning.

The Badgers loaded the bases with a Sam Barcikoski single followed by a pair of walks from Patrick Brancel and Ethan Martin drew walks. Lou Filby drove in two runs on a fielder's choice for the lead, and Abram Southern added a third run with a single to score Filby.

Coach Nick Burzanko was happy to see his players be able to get ahead of counts. But he also knew the contest would give them a chance to work on other elements of the game that the Badgers need to touch up.

"It's nice to have the best of both worlds where you have those competitive games, but we never want our guys to relax in any game we play," Burzanko said. "We can have better at-bats and string some more hits together. With the wind howling, guys have their strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes the ball got up in the air rather than on the ground and forces Fairport to make plays."

After an up-and-down first inning, Mason Mendolera settled into a groove. He didn't allow a hit after the first inning and struck out nine.

Being able to find his rhythm and work with a lead gave Mendolera confidence in several different situations.

Fairport loaded the bases in the top of the third off a hit by pitch, an error and a walk. But Mendolera struck out the next two batters and then forced a ground out to shortstop.

"I was just trying to throw strikes. There's a great defense behind me, and my catcher has great command," Mendolera said. "I trusted the guys and pounded the zone. I trusted the team with wherever the ball ended up, and the strikeouts were coming with the placement and with our catcher's command."

Bracikoski drove in a run off a double to center and then was brought home by a sacrifice fly by Brancel in the bottom of the second. Brancel, Filby and Jack Hastings all drew bases-loaded walks in the fourth.

Martin hit a triple to center field that got stuck in the grass for the sixth, which allowed him to turn the triple into a run. Hastings hit a single off the first pitch he saw in the sixth, and Southern drew a walk and the pair pulled a double steal during the next at-bat.

Bear Masink hit a single to left for the final two runs for the run-rule victory. Masink has split time this season behind the plate with Brancel and Mendolera knows having two strong catchers plays to the Badgers' strength.

"They're both young but are very well-coached," Mendolera said. "They have great understanding of situations and the batters that are coming up. We always relay the information and have a great understanding of the game of baseball. Having that IQ is a big help for us all season long."

While Berkshire is undefeated in CVC-Valley play, three of its four victories have been by one or two runs. Being able to play in a game with Fairport that the Badgers could work counts with breathing room was something Burzanko wanted to see.

The biggest takeaway for him from the game was the beginning as the Badgers were learning how to deal with the wind in the contest. With it changing from pitch to pitch, tracking and finding the right path to the ball was going to be an added hurdle.

"We talk about that every single day, especially with the spring we're having in Northeast Ohio so far," Burzanko said. "There's going to be a lot of games that are muddy. Our outfield is still muddy. The infield is soft, but it's another element. It's just another level of adversity that you have to overcome with every pitch."

Berkshire remains home with some time off before a contest with Wickliffe on April 25 for a CVC Valley game. Fairport returns home for an NAC contest with Chalker.

THE SCORE

Berkshire 11, Fairport 1