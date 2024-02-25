Berkshire upsets Geneva in Division II girls sectional final

Feb. 25—GENEVA — A rapidly-improving Berkshire girls basketball team took Geneva off its game and earned a 59-54 Division II sectional final victory on Saturday afternoon.

Both coaches said their teams were completely different since they met the first time early in the season.

"We obviously didn't get the outcome we wanted, but these girls have no reason to hand their heads," Eagles coach Emily Vossers said. "The team is truly special."

Berkshire led 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter the teams went back and forth, but with 1:10 to go in the third quarter Berkshire took a 40-33 lead.

Geneva (18-5) battled back to 40-36 at the end of the third quarter, but Berkshire quickly upped their lead to 47-36.

Lexie Bosco helped the Eagles score a few baskets before she had to leave the game after a physical play with about six minutes to play.

Vossers said she was proud of her team as they went on a run to tie the game with 3:10 to go.

Geneva's Delaney Marrison hit a 3-pointer, and followed 22 seconds later with a foul shot to give the Eagles a 51-50 lead with 1:35 to go.

But Berkshire's Haley Stoddard scored to reclaim the lead and Geneva missed a shot with nine seconds to go.

Berkshire coach James Bosley said his team was very young, with little experience, the first time the teams met.

"We've improved a lot since then," he said.

Bosley said his team watched a little bit of the tape from a 13-point loss to the Eagles in November, but focused more on where the Badgers are now.

"We just worry about playing our game," he said. "We press 32 minutes every game."

Ivy Martin led Berkshire with 30 points.

"Ivy Martin had a really good game, but it was a team effort," Bosley said.

Vossers said the lack of defense in the first half hurt the team. She credited Berkshire's pressing defense that gets teams out of their normal rhythm.

The Eagles were led by Marrison with 16 points and Brooke Richmond added 15.

"I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to get to lead in my first yer coaching," Vossers said. "The program will miss our three seniors deeply. Delaney Marrison, Brooke Richmond and Moharrah Jackson helped set the tone for many years to come."