Berkshire Hathaway posts 7% gain in 2Q profit

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company reported a 7% gain in profit for the second quarter as the conglomerate saw improvements in its railroad, utilities and energy companies

Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Saturday that it earned $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, during the second quarter. A year earlier, Berkshire reported a profit of $26.3 billion or $16,314 per Class A per share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $6.7 billion during the quarter from $5.5 billion in the year-ago period.

The conglomerate has seen profits at its businesses turn around as the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic. However, profits for its insurance operations declined during the second-quarter.

The company also disclosed that it repurchased $6 billion of its stock during the second quarter, bringing the six-month total to $12.6 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including the BNSF railroad and insurance, utility, furniture and jewelry businesses. The company also has major investments in Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.

Recommended Stories

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • CVS: Long-Term Looks Healthy

    CVS Health (CVS) stock is trading at $80.05 per share, down 2% since the company released its latest quarterly report on Wednesday. Yet, the stock is still up about 17% year-to-date. Let’s look at the quarterly numbers and see what's going on. Sales came in at $72.62 billion, up about 11% on a year-over-year basis. This beat Wall Street expectations of $70.24 billion. The bottom line was also better-than-expected. CVS posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.42, exceeding the consensus predictio

  • Should You Buy Shares of Robinhood?

    Millions of people have started investing in stocks thanks to the Robinhood app. If you're a fan, should you buy the stock now that its IPO'd?

  • JPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage

    Wall Street investment bank giant JPMorgan got regulatory approval from Beijing on Friday to become the first foreign owner of a brokerage in China. The move is likely to be seen as the clearest sign yet that China is opening up its capital markets after years of gradual moves and pressure from Washington, especially under previous U.S. President Donald Trump. "The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the registration of J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited taking 100% ownership of J.P. Morgan Securities (China)... making it the first foreign firm to fully own a securities venture in China," JPMorgan said in a statement.

  • United becomes first major U.S. airline to mandate vaccines for employees

    United Airlines will require its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 25 or risk being fired, CNBC reports.Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. airline to impose a vaccine mandate, in a move that will likely increase pressure on its competitors to do the same.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Employees must upload proof of vaccination five weeks after the FDA offers full approval to the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or by

  • Will New Rules For Crypto Tax Reporting Accelerate Use of Crypto Retirement Accounts? – SmartAsset

    A provision of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill would tighten the rules of how cryptocurrency transactions are reported, potentially prompting investors to rethink how and where they store their digital assets. If you’re integrating crypto into your portfolio and … Continue reading → The post Will New Rules For Crypto Tax Reporting Accelerate Use of Crypto Retirement Accounts? – SmartAsset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • Robinhood gains 8%, closing out wild trading week

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Avis Budget (CAR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Avis Budget's (CAR) second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues increase year over year.

  • Wayfair Quarterly Results Beat On Earnings But Revenue Falls Short

    Wayfair reported second-quarter results Thursday that easily beat views on the bottom line, though revenue unexpectedly fell.

  • The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    The Trade Desk's (TTD) second-quarter results are likely to benefit from strength in connected-TV ad spending, programmatic ad buying and a growing partner ecosystem.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Plug Power, Ballard Power Rise After Mixed Earnings

    Hydrogen fuel cell producers Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems reported mixed second-quarter results late Thursday.

  • Is Curaleaf Holdings a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Against this backdrop, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) has been my top cannabis pick. Curaleaf's smart and timely acquisitions have led to its quality performance. Let's take a look at what the company has been up to since its last earnings report and what lies ahead.

  • Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Olympic Steel (ZEUS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 41.29% and 7.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?