Berks woman dies after vehicle slams into utility pole near Kutztown

Aug. 18—A Maxatawny Township woman died in Lehigh Valley Hospital Thursday evening shortly after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the township, state police in Berks County said Friday.

Deborah A. Majerich, 67, was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by a staff doctor, the Lehigh County coroner's office said Friday.

She died of multiple injuries, and the death was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.

Majerich was driving east on Kohler Road when she lost control of the vehicle and it struck a utility pole head-on along the shoulder. She was taken by Topton Ambulance to the hospital near Allentown.

Troopers said they're investigating the cause of the crash.