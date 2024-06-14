Berks scholar-athletes reap rewards of hard work at annual scholarship dinner

The Berks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame held its annual Scholarship Dinner on Wednesday night at Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II in Reading.

On Wednesday, 36 outstanding student-athletes, a senior boy and a girl from 18 high schools, were awarded with the Dr. Richard Flannery Memorial Scholarship, which is worth $700 this year. According to Wilson swimming coach Roy Snyder, the Berks County Chapter President, the organization raised close to $25,000 to fund the scholarships.

The event was open to the public and began with a social hour before dinner was served.

And while the featured speaker, Brooklyn Nets guard and Reading High graduate Lonnie Walker IV, was unable to attend because his flight to Pennsylvania was canceled by poor weather, former coach Rick Perez was a Red Knight in shining armor.

Perez, who coached Walker and led Reading High to three state championships, delivered encouraging remarks and talked about coaching Walker and the positive impact sports can have on the community.

“Lonnie was this annoying eighth grader, always showing up to practice,” Perez said. “He would leave practice at Northwest and literally run almost two miles to come to practice. And then he would come and he would beat up on the varsity team at that point.

“Some people didn’t like my win-loss record at that point, but I’ve always been the same person and little did they know I had the answer, he was just in eighth grade. He was an answer to the community. He was an answer to our county. He was an answer to the state.”

Perez, who recently was named the CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club in Reading, went on to explain the positive outreach that Walker’s father wanted him to have on the community while attending Reading High, and how the scholarship recipients in attendance have had that same beneficial effect on their communities.

“He was very adamant, he said, ‘I want my son to walk the streets,’” Perez said. “He said, ‘I want him to walk the schools after every game. I want him saluting and making sure that he’s signing autographs and hugging people,’ and for anyone who got an opportunity to experience Lonnie Walker, you saw that exact thing happen.

“Just think about what their (student athletes’) smile does. Think about the impact that they (student athletes) have. The hugs they give after games, going up and giving those little kids high fives, and not just the little kids, but there are elders who come to watch you because of your performance.

“Every single one of you gives hope, and not just to your families, but to your community.”

Following Perez’s speech, each of the scholarship recipients on hand was given a chance to speak to the audience about their accomplishments in athletics and the community.

According to Snyder, scholarship recipients were selected by their respective schools based on their academic and athletic achievement, their sportsmanship, their character and teamwork.

Wilson swim coach and president of the Berks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Roy Snyder. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

For Daniel Boone’s Hannah Huddleson, who played field hockey as well as unified bocce ball and track and field, participating in unified sports for students with and without intellectual disabilities has been a rewarding experience. She will be attending Ryder University in the fall to major in special education and play division I field hockey.

Daniel Boone’s Hannah Huddleson. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“Our unified sports teams are a huge part of my life and tattooed across my leg are the words ‘you live unified,’” Huddleson said. “Our varsity unified sports teams won two regional championships and made it to the state competition. We are the first and only team so far in Berks County to have two varsity level unified sports teams.

“Unified sports, as I said, is a huge part of my life. I have been honored to be named a Special Olympics North American youth ambassador from our unified sports. Here I get to travel across the country and the world to advocate for inclusion. And because of this I got to represent the PIAA and Berks County at the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit this year in Indianapolis which was really cool.”

For Dominic Perch, a senior from Antietam who played tennis, bowling and soccer, while his senior year may have been heavily influenced by the flooding that displaced him and his fellow students from their school, sports provided a positive outlet. Perch will attend Albright College where he hopes to continue playing tennis.

Antietam’s Dominic Perch. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“It was a hard transition for everyone that was attending, for the kids and sports in general,” Perch said. “And after some adjusting, and from multiple schools helping and fundraising, we were able to continue with our (athletics) programs.

“This year, it might not have been the best year for us with transitioning, with having to go and deal with the flood and not having as much equipment and having to use other schools, but it was one of those years that for me, at least, it was very memorable.”

The full list of scholarship honorees is: Antietam: Genesis Coste-Nunez and Dominic Perch; Berks Catholic: Sara Holland and Armanni Dominguez; Brandywine Heights: Emma Lukevich and Jackson Craft; Conrad Weiser: Emily McGonigle and Eric Yazemboski; Daniel Boone: Hannah Huddleson and Evan Miller; Exeter: Ava Strauss and Jason Nester; Fleetwood: Kelsie Toucher and Aiden Soumas; Gov. Mifflin: Kaitlyn Highduch and Zack Zerbe; Hamburg: Gabriella Valentin and Alex Bentz; Kutztown: Samantha Furst and Alexander Fry; Muhlenberg: Erin Smith and Mason Zona; Oley Valley: Taylor Vaccaro and Sean Hoffman; Reading High: Morgan Hutchinson and Manuel Cordero; Schuylkill Valley: Juliana Stichter and Xavier Torres;

Tulpehocken: Taylor Lawrence and Clint Haws; Twin Valley: Cameron Owens and Jack Hafer; Wilson: Jasilyn Moncada and Jackson Wagner; Wyomissing: Ava Schroeder and Evan Blickley.

The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual Berks County Sports Hall of Fame golf tournament on Aug. 10 at Reading Country Club. Anyone who wishes to play or sponsor the event should contact John Yocum at mulehog@comcast.net.