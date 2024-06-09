Berks high school sports honor roll: June 10, 2024

Baseball

Gov. Mifflin senior Dante Casantini went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple, a double and two runs scored to lead the Mustangs to a 7-2 win over Frankford in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Casantini also went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Gov. Mifflin’s 10-0 win over Whitehall in the quarterfinal round.

Boys lacrosse

Twin Valley senior Dan Murphy scored four goals, as the Raiders fell 12-9 to Devon Prep in a PIAA Class 2A first round matchup.

Girls lacrosse

Twin Valley senior Anna Givens scored three goals and had two assists to help lead the Raiders to a 17-2 win over Penn Trafford in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. In the quarterfinal round, Givens scored a goal and had a game-high four assists to help lead Twin Valley to a 15-3 over Chartiers Valley.

Softball

Brandywine Heights junior Alyssa Bortz hit a double to knock in the last two runs of the season for the Bullets before Brandywine Heights fell 15-3 to South Williamsport in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Lyons Field.

Boys volleyball

Exeter senior Jack Forrey had 27 assists, three kills and one ace to help lead the Eagles to a 3-0 win over Masterman in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal.