Berks high school sports honor roll: May 20, 2024

May 19—Baseball

Wilson sophomore Jack Gabel went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a two-run single and a walk to lead the Bulldogs to the county title with a 10-3 win over Gov. Mifflin in the Berks final. On the mound, he allowed no hits and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Boys lacrosse

Wyomissing senior Chase Maggs scored five goals, including the 200th of his career, in a 15-8 win over New Oxford in a District 3 Class 2A first-round game, marking the Spartans' first win in the district playoffs since 2011.

Girls lacrosse

Twin Valley sophomore Ellie Kaplan scored three goals and had a team-high six assists in the Raiders' 17-2 win over West Shore Christian in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs.

Softball

Hamburg senior pitcher Hailey Strunk tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out four to lift the Hawks to their first county title since 2010 with an 8-0 win over Wilson in the Berks final.

Boys track and field

Berks Catholic senior Brady Mider won his second straight District 3 Class 2A shot put title with a throw of 60-7 1/4 . He also won the discus with a toss of 176-5.

Girls track and field

Wyomissing senior Addie Cohen finished first in the District 3 Class 2A 800 with a time of 2:21.35, the 1600 with a time of 5:11.25 and the 3200 with a time of 11:24.90 to win three gold medals.

Boys volleyball

Exeter senior Gaige Gabriel had 14 kills, four digs and three aces to lead the undefeated Eagles to their second straight county title with a 3-0 win over Brandywine Heights in the Berks final.