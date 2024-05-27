Berks high school sports honor roll: May 27, 2024

Baseball

Gov. Mifflin junior Bryce Detwiler threw a complete-game shutout for Gov. Mifflin, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out 12, to help lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg in a District 3 Class 5A semifinal. Detwiler also hit a two-run home run in Gov. Mifflin’s 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Palmyra.

Boys lacrosse

Wilson junior Carter Brensinger had two goals and two assists in a 13-3 win over Conestoga Valley in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal before recording two goals and four assists in the Bulldogs’ 16-14 victory over State College in the semifinals.

Girls lacrosse

Wilson senior Ainsley McLain scored three goals and had six assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 19-4 win over Dallastown in a District 3 Class 3A semifinal. McLain also scored five goals and had two assists in Wilson’s 20-8 victory over Hempfield in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal.

Softball

Kutztown senior Sammy Furst went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a three-run home run and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 12-2 win over Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal.

Boys track and field

Muhlenberg senior Kyle Archie cleared 6-8 to win the Class 3A high jump at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

Girls track and field

Wyomissing senior Addie Cohen earned a silver medal in the PIAA Class 2A 3200 with a time of 10:57.70.

Boys volleyball

Exeter junior Nate Hoffman had 10 kills, three digs and two blocks to help lead the Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in a District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball quarterfinal.

Colonial Fitness logo