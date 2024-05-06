Berks high school sports honor roll: May 6, 2024

May 5—Baseball

Berks Catholic senior Parker Nein struck out 14 in the Saints' 4-3 win over Tulpehocken before striking out nine and going 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 9-1 win over Schuylkill Valley.

Boys lacrosse

Wyomissing senior Logan Hyde had 11 goals and seven assists across three games, including three goals and four assists in the Spartans' 17-8 win over Lancaster Country Day.

Girls lacrosse

Exeter sophomore Morgan Gilbert scored a goal and recorded 11 assists, including the 100th of her career, in the Eagles' 21-4 win over Conrad Weiser.

Softball

Wilson senior pitcher Meghan Farrell started five games for the Bulldogs, going 4-0 with three shutout victories. Farrell struck out 11 in an 11-4 win over Muhlenberg.

Boys tennis

Conrad Weiser junior Armaan Malik finished as the District 3 Class 2A runner-up to qualify for the PIAA championships. Malik defeated Wyomissing's Truman Peters 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals before falling in the final.

Boys track and field

Twin Valley sophomore Ben Grundy won the 200 with a time of 22.95 and the long jump with a 20-3.25 to lead Twin Valley over Fleetwood and to the Berks II title.

Girls track and field

Wyomissing senior Addie Cohen won the 1600 with a time of 5:21.72 and the 3200 with a time of 11:42.84 at the Shaner Invitational at Wyomissing.

Boys volleyball

Brandywine Heights senior Braydon Ambruster had 12 kills, one block and two digs in the Bullets' 3-0 win over Kutztown before recording 12 kills in a 3-0 victory over Berks Catholic.