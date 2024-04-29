Berks high school sports honor roll: April 29, 2024

Apr. 28—Baseball

Wilson senior pitcher Matt VanOstenbridge struck out 10 batters and threw a no-bitter over five innings in the Bulldogs' 11-0 win over Exeter. He also had two RBIs.

Boys lacrosse

Twin Valley sophomore Cooper Glass had two goals and one assist in the Raiders' 10-5 win over Gov. Mifflin before recording four goals and two assists in a 17-3 victory over Exeter.

Girls lacrosse

Wilson freshman goalie Lilly Jankowski recorded 19 saves across three Bulldogs' victories, including eight saves in a 14-6 win over Wyomissing.

Softball

Kutztown junior pitcher Brianna Bauscher picked up four consecutive victories in the circle for the Cougars, including shutout wins over Schuylkill Valley and Tamaqua.

Boys tennis

Conrad Weiser junior Jiovany Garcia won the No. 2 singles match over Wyomissing's Aaron Andrews in a Berks semifinal to help the Scouts advance to the final.

Boys track and field

Schuylkill Valley senior Aiden Konetsky won the 1600 in 4:33.34 and the 3200 in 10:05.40 to help the Panthers win the boys team title at the Panther Invitational at Schuylkill Valley.

Girls track and field

Muhlenberg senior Nadly Gyapong won the 100 with a time of 12.72 and the 200 with a time of 26.24 at the Panther Invitational at Schuylkill Valley.

Boys volleyball

Exeter senior Chase Nugent had 24 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and one assist across three victories, helping the Eagles remain undefeated.