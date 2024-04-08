Berks high school sports honor roll: April 8, 2024

Apr. 7—Baseball

Conrad Weiser senior Riley Civiello went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and had five strikeouts on the mound in the Scouts' 6-5 win over Brandywine Heights. Civiello also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored in Conrad Weiser's 7-4 win over Oley Valley.

Boys lacrosse

Wilson senior Cohen Renninger had 14 goals and six assists across three Bulldogs' victories. He had seven goals and one assist in a 13-6 win over Twin Valley.

Girls lacrosse

Wyomissing junior Audrey Hurleman scored eight goals across three games to help the Spartans stay undefeated. She had four goals and one assist in an 11-4 win over Gov. Mifflin.

Softball

Hamburg senior pitcher Hailey Strunk had eight strikeouts and hit a double in the Hawks' 2-1 win over Brandywine Heights.

Boys tennis

Tulpehocken senior Daniel Gettis won a singles match and a doubles match to help the Trojans to a 5-2 win over Antietam.

Boys track and field

Schuylkill Valley senior Luke Martinez won the pole vault with a jump of 11-6, the long jump with a leap of 21-4.5 and the triple jump with a finish of 40-9 to help lead the Panthers to a 92-58 win over Hamburg.

Girls track and field

Fleetwood sophomore Jalina Gonzalez won the 100 in 13.18 and the 200 in 27.59 to help the Tigers to a 113-37 victory over Oley Valley.

Boys volleyball

Exeter senior Jack Forry had 32 assists in a 3-0 win over Gov. Mifflin and 40 assists in a 3-0 win over Conestoga Valley, helping the Eagles stay undefeated.