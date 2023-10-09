Berks high school sports honor roll: October 9, 2023

Oct. 8—Boys cross country

Wyomissing junior David Giles led the Spartans to quad-meet wins over Daniel Boone, Oley Valley and Schuylkill Valley, finishing first in 16:40.

Girls cross country

Twin Valley sophomore Riley Servis finished eighth out of 160 runners in 19:21.10 at the William Tennent Invitational.

Field hockey

Schuylkill Valley sophomore Ruby Smaglinski had six goals and an assist in three games. She had three goals in an 8-0 win over Muhlenberg, two goals and one assist in a 13-0 victory over Kutztown and the Panthers' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Lancaster Mennonite.

Football

Conrad Weiser senior Sevon Parham ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in the Scouts' 34-30 win over Donegal.

Golf

Hamburg junior Erica Gerner won the District 3 Class 2A girls title Saturday at Briarwood East Golf Club. Gerner shot an 11-over 83 for a total of 16-over 160 and a three-stroke win over Delone Catholic's Kat Keller.

Boys soccer

Oley Valley senior Johnny Turchi had four goals and one assist across three victories for the Lynx, including two goals in a 4-1 win over Hamburg.

Girls soccer

Hamburg junior Jenna Piltz had five goals and four assists across three games for the Hawks, including two goals and three assists in a 5-0 win over Oley Valley.

Girls tennis

Conrad Weiser senior Emma Perkins became just the third girl in Berks history to win four Flight 1 singles titles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hamburg's Mia Gassert. Perkins also teamed with Isabel Wiggins to win the Flight 1 doubles title for the third time in four years.

Girls volleyball

Wilson senior Airyanna Kline had 24 kills and 10 blocks in three victories. She had 11 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 win over Exeter, six kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Daniel Boone and seven kills and a block in a 3-0 win over Muhlenberg.

Boys water polo

Wilson junior Jackson Williams scored eight goals in the Bulldogs' 21-12 win over Central York. In addition at the North Penn Tournament, he scored four goals in Wilson's 12-7 win over Cumberland Valley, four goals in a 9-8 win over La Salle College, one goal in a 12-7 win over Pennridge and one goal in a 7-6 loss to North Penn.

Girls water polo

Gov. Mifflin senior Kenlee Gollub made 16 saves in the Mustangs' 12-6 win over Cumberland Valley. She also made eight saves in Gov. Mifflin's 11-9 win over Muhlenberg.