Berks high school sports honor roll: June 3, 2024

Baseball

Wilson junior Alex Ernesto went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored in the Bulldogs’ 7-3 win over Waynesboro in the District 3 Class 6A third-place game.

Boys lacrosse

Wilson senior Cohen Renninger had four goals and three assists in the Bulldogs’ 11-8 win over Manheim Township in the District 3 Class 3A championship game.

Girls lacrosse

Twin Valley junior Kylie Duke scored two goals in the Raiders’ 7-4 victory over Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 2A championship game.

Softball

Kutztown junior pitcher Brianna Bauscher tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out six in the Cougars’ 8-0 victory over Littlestown in the District 3 Class 3A final.

Boys volleyball

Exeter senior Gaige Gabriel had 14 kills and two aces in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 2A title match.