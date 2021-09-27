Berks high school honor roll: Sept. 27, 2021

Sep. 26—Football

Hamburg senior Diohnny Ruiz rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 47 yards to help Hamburg defeat Tri-Valley 36-18 and improve to 4-1.

Boys soccer

Brandywine Heights senior Spencer Miller scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Wyomissing and had two assists in a 4-0 win over Hamburg to help the Bullets stay undefeated in league play.

Girls soccer

Wilson senior Natalee Vicari scored seven goals and had two assists in three wins for the Berks I-leading Bulldogs, including two goals in a victory over Berks II leader Fleetwood.

Field hockey

Fleetwood senior Casey Lynn Dewald had 11 goals and an assist to help the Tigers win three games and run their record to 7-1.

Boys cross country

Twin Valley junior Anthony Engle finished sixth in the Council Rock Invitational, covering the 3.1 mile course at Tyler State Park in 16:46.80.

Girls cross country

Twin Valley junior Laura Posh finished fifth in the Council Rock Invitational, covering the 3.1 mile course at Tyler State Park in 20:12.60.

Golf

Wilson senior Jared Foltz shot a 1-over 52 over 13 holes against Twin Valley and a 1-under 35 over nine holes against Conrad Weiser as the Bulldogs completed a 15-0 regular season.

Girls volleyball

Twin Valley senior Alyssa Green had 66 assists, 32 digs, nine aces and three digs in wins over Conrad Weiser, Exeter and Fleetwood.

Boys water polo

Gov. Mifflin senior Ben Gerhard had 20 goals, four assists and 14 steals to help the Mustangs go 2-2 in the Beast of the East Tournament.

Girls water polo

Wilson sophomore Avonlea Lechleitner had 11 goals and three assists in four games to help the Bulldogs win the Flight 1 girls championship in the Beast of the East Tournament.

Girls tennis

Wyomissing senior Aly Saad won two matches at No. 1 singles, including one in a victory over Berks Catholic that put the Spartans alone in first place in Berks II.