Berks County manufacturer working on USA Gymnastics leotards

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Summer Olympic Games are a little more than two months away, but uniforms are being prepared right now at a manufacturer in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s a leotard collection for Team USA gymnasts that workers are very proud of and say is much more than just a piece of clothing.

28/22 News reporter Gianna Galli was at GK Elite in Reading earlier.

Stitch by stitch and crystal by crystal, workers at GK Elite Manufacturing pieced together leotards for Team USA to compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It’s a collection the staff is very proud of.

“We really went deeper into the trend and making sure that we tied our Olympic collection into the city of Paris, but still showed up as Team USA, so a very patriotic and strong collection,” said Jeanne Diaz, GK Elite Design Director.

Design Director Jeanne Diaz says it’s a step by step procedure that takes years to make.

There are eight leotards for each gymnast, a different one to wear for each event they can compete in.

“It’s such a collaborative environment that we have here and it’s really something that is very unique to us,” said Diaz.

Not only are the leotards beautiful but they are designed to be comfortable and functional for the athletes to perform in at their best abilities.

The product serves as much more than just a uniform.

“Our athletes are always at the forefront of our minds when we are designing so we definitely take comfort into consideration and the performance of the garment. This is not just a beautiful garment, it’s a functional garment,” explained Diaz.

The design of the team USA gymnastics leotards are being kept a secret until an unveiling in early July.

28/22 News will have the big reveal once the athletes, who will compete at the Summer Olympic Games, see them first.

