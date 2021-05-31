How Berks County grads fared in NCAA Division I field hockey this spring

Brian Rippey, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·5 min read

May 30—Twenty-six former Berks County players were on NCAA Division I field hockey rosters for teams that played during the spring 2021 season.

Those players were on the rosters of 17 Division I schools. In addition, senior Abby Romig of Twin Valley and freshman Ella Maillie of Exeter were on the Saint Francis roster. In January, Saint Francis opted out of the spring season.

Maillie was recognized by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as a Scholar of Distinction for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.9 or greater during the first semester.

Here's how the former Berks County players fared during the spring season:

Mikenna Allen, James Madison >> Allen, a sophomore forward-midfielder from Twin Valley, played in six games and started in one for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2).

Sara Beers, James Madison >> Beers, a freshman defender from Oley Valley, started all eight games for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2). She had an assist. She was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Ashley Bonetz, Kent State >> Bonetz, a senior midfielder/back from Daniel Boone, started in all 14 games for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She had a goal and six assists.

Belle Bresser, Maryland >> Bressler, a sophomore midfielder from Berks Catholic, played in 13 games and started in six for the Terrapins (5-3 Big Ten, 8-7). She had an assist.

Emma Bressler, Kent State >> Bressler, a senior back from Schuylkill Valley, had six goals and five assists for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She started in all 14 games. She was voted to All-MAC second team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction

Kasey Bubel, Towson >> Bubel, a junior defender from Schuylkill Valley, started all eight games for the Tigers (1-5 Colonial Athletic Association, 2-6).

Gracey Butsack, Rutgers >> Butsack, a senior back from Schuylkill Valley, played in 14 games for the Scarlet Knights (5-3 Big Ten, 9-6). She had five assists.

Kailie Connor, Miami (Ohio) >> Connor, a freshman midfielder from Wilson, played in eight games for the RedHawks (10-0 Mid-American Conference, 12-2).

Azure Fernsler, Kent State >> Fernsler, a senior goalie from Wilson, had a 10-3 record for the Golden Flashes (9-3 Mid-American Conference, 11-3). She had a .754 save percentage and allowed 16 goals for a 1.28 goals-against average. She was voted to the All-MAC second team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Sophia Gladieux, Penn State >> Gladieux, a freshman midfielder from Oley Valley, led the Nittany Lions (5-2 Big Ten, 7-7) with 12 goals and 26 points. She had two assists. Gladieux started all 14 games. She was voted to the All-Big Ten first team and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Peyton Halsey, Northwestern >> Halsey, a sophomore midfielder from Exeter, started all 18 games for the Wildcats (5-3 Big Ten, 12-6). She had five goals and three assists.

Emily Horace, American >> Horace, a freshman defender from Wilson, played in all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2). She was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Alli Huddleson, Central Michigan >> Huddleson, a senior back from Berks Catholic, started in all 14 games for the Chippewas (3-6 Mid-American Conference 5-7). She had one assist.

Kendra Jones, Liberty >> Jones, a senior midfielder from Twin Valley, started in all 16 games for the Flames (10-2 Big East, 13-3). She had seven assists.

Morgan Kaufmann, Connecticut >> Kaufmann, a freshman midfielder from Wilson, played in 13 games and started 12 for the Huskies (8-1 Big East, 12-2). She had five assists. She was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Shannon Lackey, Northwestern >> Lackey, a junior midfielder-forward from Oley Valley, played in 10 games for the Wildcats (5-3 Big Ten, 12-6).

Rachel Levan, Ohio State >> Levan, a senior goalie from Oley Valley, did not play for the Buckeyes (5-3, 7-8).

Aaliyah Linfoot, Colgate >> Linfoot, a freshman forward from Exeter, started all five games for the Raiders (2-3 Patriot League, 2-3).

Sophia Mackrella, Iowa >> Mackrella, a freshman midfielder-defender from Oley Valley, played in one game for the Hawkeyes (4-2 Big Ten, 12-5).

Kara McClure, James Madison >> McClure, a junior midfielder from Twin Valley, started in all eight games for the Dukes (5-0 Colonial Athletic Association, 6-2). She had a goal and an assist.

Hannah Moser, American >> Moser, a junior forward from Brandywine Heights, started all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2).

Meredith Pfennig, Hofstra >> Pfennig, a junior forward-midfielder from Muhlenberg, started all 12 games for the Pride (1-3 Colonial Athletic Association, 4-8).

Rachel Sechrist, Hofstra >> Sechrist, a junior midfielder from Conrad Weiser, did not play for the Pride (1-3 Colonial Athletic Association, 4-8).

Bryn Underwood, American >> Underwood, a freshman goalie from Wilson, started all six games for the Eagles (4-1 Patriot League, 4-2). She had a 0.84 goals-against average and a .829 saves percentage. She was voted the Patriot League Rookie of the Year and was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Reagan Underwood, Liberty >> Underwood, a freshman midfielder from Wilson, started all 16 games for the Flames (10-2 Big East, 13-3). She had two assists and was voted to the Big East All-Tournament team. She was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Talayna Viscuso, Appalachian State >> Viscuso, a freshman goalie from Twin Valley, played in five games and started one for the Mountaineers (4-8 Mid-American Conference, 7-9). She had two saves, a saves percentage of .500 and a goals-against average of 1.10.

    Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds. "Feels good," Larson said after getting his first Cup win at the 1.5-mile CMS oval.