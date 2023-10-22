Berks Catholic's Sarah Schnatz, Isabella Logozzo win District 3 Class 2A doubles title in girls tennis

Oct. 21—Berks Catholic's Sarah Schnatz and Isabella Logozzo won the District 3 Class 2A doubles championship in girls tennis with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Delone Catholic's Ella Knox and Baileigh Stetter in the final Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The second-seeded Schnatz and Logozzo, both juniors, defeated Delone Catholic's Brielle Baughman and Gabby Erdman 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals earlier Saturday.

Knox and Stetter, the fourth seeds, defeated the top-seeded team of Monica Lopez and Delanie Edwards of Lancaster Country Day 6-3, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

Schnatz and Logozzo, who will open play in the state tournament against the District 7 third-place finishers on Nov. 3, were the only one of the six Berks qualifiers in Class 2A to advance beyond the quarterfinals.

They opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Annville-Cleona's Laney Kreider and Amelia Summers, then beat Lampeter-Strasburg's Kyle Gerhardt and Ashley Hess 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Wyomissing's Charlotte Reedy and Lily Chen defeated Bishop McDevitt's Kiarra Dyreyes-Wute and Savannah Wheeler 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, then lost to Knox and Stetter 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

In the first round, Kutztown's Kaydence Bohning and Madelyn Maley lost to Lopez and Edwards 6-3, 6-1; Fleetwood's Erin Sonon and Kelsie Toucher were beaten by Biglerville's Paytyn Plank and Kiersten Engelbert 6-1, 6-2; Brandywine Heights' Abby Davidheiser and Maci Rohrbach lost to Knox and Stetter 6-0, 6-4; and Conrad Weiser's Emily McGonigle and Reagan Wenrich lost to Camp Hill's third-seeded team of Ava Sachs and Mia Schreader 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In Class 3A, two of three Berks entries advanced to the quarterfinals.

Reading High's fourth-seeded team of Hailey Guerrero and Hallie Guerrero defeated Palmyra's Elaina Potter and Ava Cuzzolina 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before losing to Hempfield's Sophie Carson and Alexandra Gregory 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Exeter's Hansika Kunduru and Myah Marturano defeated Elizabethtown's Dasha Gerncturk and Julia Laszakovits 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, then lost to New Oxford's top-seeded team of Kaelyn Balko and Allison Horick 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Wilson's Jin Lin Chen and Ella Zervanos lost to Mechanicsburg's third-seeded team of Taryn Zerby and Ryma Saha 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

Balko and Horick beat Zerby and Saha 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the final.