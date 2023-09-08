Berks Catholic to induct 13 into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday

Sep. 7—Berks Catholic will induct 13 members into its Athletic Hall of Fame Friday during a ceremony in the Franco-Post Auditorium at 5:45 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Here's the Class of 2023:

Darin Aita, a 1982 Holy Name grad, played football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Jays.

Maggie Nelis Arentz, a 1992 Holy Name grad, played field hockey, basketball and softball for the Blue Jays.

Kelly Krawczyk Barbon, a 1992 Central Catholic grad, played basketball and softball for the Cardinals.

Tony Bruno, a 1979 Holy Name grad, participated in football, basketball and track and field for the Blue Jays.

David Causa, a 1973 Holy Name grad, participated in football and track and field for the Blue Jays.

Richard Gipprich, a 1978 Holy Name grad, played football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Jays.

Susan Macey, a 1973 Holy Name grad, participated in field hockey, basketball and track and field for the Blue Jays.

Christopher Mancuso, a 1986 Holy Name grad, played football and baseball for the Blue Jays, and has been the team doctor for the football teams of Holy Name and Berks Catholic since 2000.

Beth Gallen Mastromarino has been an integral part of the Holy Name Youth Field Hockey and the high school field hockey programs of Holy Name and Berks Catholic for more than 25 years.

Rennie Sacco, a 1981 Central Catholic grad, participated in football, basketball and track and field for the Cardinals.

Philip Schwenk, a 1972 Central Catholic grad, participated in football, wrestling and track and field for the Cardinals.

Chris Simcik, a 1972 Central Catholic grad, participated in football, basketball and track and field for the Cardinals.

Suzanne Dougherty Winkler, a 1997 Holy Name grad, played in volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Blue Jays.