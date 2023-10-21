Berks Catholic defeated by Cocalico in high school football

Oct. 21—A slow start cost Berks Catholic in 42-14 loss to Cocalico in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 4 football game Friday night at Denver.

Dane Horning scored four rushing touchdowns, including two in the first half to help the Eagles (6-0, 8-1) establish a 21-0 lead. Aaryn Longenecker scored a rushing touchdown in the first and third quarters for Cocalico.

Berks Catholic first got on the board in the third when senior running back Connor Pennington caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior William Hess. Senior running back Michael Bradley closed the scoring for the Saints (3-3, 4-5) on a 10-yard run in the fourth.

The Eagles recorded 417 rushing yards while Berks Catholic rushed for 137 yards and threw for 69.