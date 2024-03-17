Berks athletes shine at PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Mar. 17—PIAA Class 3A Boys Diving Championships

Gov. Mifflin junior Alex Wodehouse took home a silver medal at Bucknell University. Wodehouse finished with an overall score of 492.50. Isaiah Clerkley of Seneca Valley won gold with a score of 570.40.

PIAA Class 3A Boys Swimming Championships

Muhlenberg senior Brady Robidas placed third in the 50 free with a time of 20.52 at Bucknell. In addition, Robidas earned fourth in the 100 free in 45.10.

The Bulldogs 200 medley relay team of Trentin Lechleitner, Keagan Eisenhofer, Kai Boyer and Tommy Houck finished eighth in 1:35.18. In the team standings, Wilson came in 10th with 59 points.

PIAA Class 2A Boys Swimming Championships

Schuylkill Valley sophomore Owen Eisenhofer finished third in the 100 back with a time of 49.68 on Saturday at Bucknell. Daniel Boone junior Ettore Miotti finished fifth in 50.86.

Eisenhofer also earned third in the 100 fly in 50.31. Miotti took eighth with a time of 1:46.16 in the 200 free.

Daniel Boone's 200 medley relay team of Miotti, Austin Snavely, Matthew Ferenz and Tyler Ferenz placed seventh in 1:38.89.

PIAA Class 3A Girls Swimming Championships

Wilson junior Emma Dougherty earned fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.44. Dougherty also finished eighth in the 50 free in 23.86.

The Bulldogs 200 medley relay team of Olivia Vecchio, Dougherty, Evelyn Quick and Madalee Roberts earned a silver medal in 1:43.41. Wilson also picked up a silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay event with the team of Madalee Roberts, Katelynn Spann, Evelyn Quick and Dougherty, finishing in 1:35.77.

Quick placed sixth in the 100 fly with a time of 56.48.

PIAA Class 2A Girls Swimming Championships

Schuylkill Valley freshman Mabel Walborn earned sixth in the 500 free in 5:11.93. Walborn also earned seventh in the 200 free in 1:57.48.