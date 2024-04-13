Berkeley Springs, Grace win by walk-offs over Hampshire, Calvary

Apr. 13—BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Berkeley Springs answered Hampshire's three-run top of the same inning with three runs to walk off the Trojans in a 5-4 win on Thursday.

An error at third base, a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases for the Indians.

Isaiah Hutchinson then hit an RBI single to center.

Devon Faith-Norton was next up and hit a double to right, scoring two runs to walk it off for Berkeley Springs.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the eighth, the Trojans (3-9) put two runners on after a Luke Poore leadoff single and a hit batter.

Channing Wilt singled to right to tie the game at 2.

Easton Frye took a 3-2 lead, scoring on a wild pitch.

Wilt scored on an error at third base, pushing Hampshire's lead to 4-2.

Berkeley Springs scored a run in the first inning on a Kyle Moore RBI single.

Hampshire scored in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk.

Moore went six innings, allowing six hits, three runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Indians' Landen Schetrompf earned the win. He inherited a runner in the seventh that scored but was only responsible for one hit and one walk.

Hutchinson led Berkeley Springs, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

JJ Charlton got a no decision in six innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and no walks with six strikeouts.

Wilt, Conner Wolford and Cannon Mowery each had a pair of hits for the Trojans.

Hampshire hosts Spring Mills on Monday at 7 p.m.

Grace 5, Calvary 4HAGERSTOWN — Calvary intentionally walked two batters in the eighth inning to try and force a double play.

It didn't work as Michael Berry hit a ground ball right up the middle to walk it off for Grace in an eight inning victory over Calvary on Thursday.

Tied at four in the bottom of the eighth, Connor Earley led off with a single to left.

After a sacrifice bunt moved Earley to second, the next two batters were intentionally walked.

Three pitches later, Berry walked it off for Grace.

The Eagles (3-3) led 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but after a passed ball moved the runner to third, an RBI groundout forced extra innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, an error by the catcher allowed Ben Getz to steal third and home for Calvary.

Easton Wagner gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single, then a fielder's choice pushed the lead up to 3-1.

Grace answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on an error in left field and on a sacrifice fly.

Hudson Walls went five innings for Grace, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts.

Jaeden Peterson got the win in three shutout innings, allowing no hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Earley led Grace with three hits, a stolen base and a walk.

Levi Carrington went six innings for the Eagles, earning a no decision.

He allowed six hits, one earned run and four walks with six strikeouts.

Riley O'Brien got the loss in 1 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks.

O'Brien led Calvary with two hits and a stolen base.

The Eagles were scheduled to host Petersburg on Friday before heading to Turkeyfoot Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m.