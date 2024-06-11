Berkeley rowing coach revealed for USA Olympic coaching staff

(KRON) – The University of California, Berkeley associate head coach for the women’s rowing team, Adrienne Martelli, was selected for the United States 2024 Paris Olympic Team’s coaching staff, the university announced Monday.

Martelli is scheduled to serve as the women’s sweeps coach.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – AUGUST 01: Adrienne Martelli, Megan Kalmoe, Kara Kohler and Natalie Dell of the United States celebrate in their boat after winning bronze in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls on Day 5 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney on August 1, 2012 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Martelli is a two-time Olympian herself. At the 2012 London Olympics, she won the bronze medal in the women’s quadruple sculls. Martelli is a four-time medalist at the World Rowing Championships, where she competed in both the four and quad sculls.

In 2023, Martelli assisted in leading coaching of the women’s coxed four at the U23 World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Martelli recently finished her third year as associate head coach and fifth year with the Bears.

