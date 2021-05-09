Berkeley Engelland, Reece Risseeuw win multiple events as Mount Vernon/Plankinton takes third at Dan Barker Relays

May 9—MADISON — The Mount Vernon/Plankinton boys and girls track and field teams placed third at the Dan Barker Relays on Friday.

The girls team accumulated 132 points, 11 behind first-place Madison and two behind second-place West Central. Colman-Egan was fourth with 126 points and Irene-Wakonda was fifth with 70. Mitchell Christian placed seventh with 13 points.

MVP's Berkeley Engelland won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1.25 seconds, edging teammate Emilee Fox by 0.43 seconds. Engelland's time of 2 minutes, 28.46 seconds in the 800 also nipped Fox by 0.33 seconds. Fox was second in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches), behind Colman-Egan's Josie Mousel, who won with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch.

Suri Schmidt won the 3,200 in 12 minutes, 24.51 seconds for the Titans.

On the boys side, the Titans totaled 126 points, 15 behind second-place Beresford, while Madison won with 202 points. West Central was fourth with 84 points and Irene-Wakonda was fifth with 72 points. Mitchell Christian was seventh with 29 points.

MVP's Reece Risseeuw swept the hurdles, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.92 seconds and the 300 in 43.42 seconds, nearly a second faster than the rest of the field.

Chris Mayer won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 53.14 seconds, while Jordan Stoltz won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Mitchell Christian's sprint medley relay team of Reegan Nydam, Anders Enga, Nahum Anderberg and Nathanael Anderberg was second in 4 minutes, 5.20 seconds.