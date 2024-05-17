Berinchyk vs. Navarrete: Where to watch the WBO world featherweight title fight this weekend

Denys Berinchyk and Emanuel Navarrete

Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk will face Mexico's Emanuel Navarette for the WBO world featherweight title overnight on May 18-19 in the United States.

The fight will begin around 7:00 a.m. on May 19 in Ukraine.

The Berinchyk vs. Navarrete fight will be broadcast live on the MEGOGO platform in Ukraine.

Full fight card

Denys Berinchyk (18-0-0, Ukraine) vs. Emanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, Mexico)

Giovani Santillan (32-0-0, USA) vs. Brian Norman (25-0-0, USA)

Richard Torrez (9-0-0, USA) vs. Brandon Moore (14-0-0, USA)

Emiliano Vargas (9-0-0, USA) vs. Angel Varela Urena (10-2-0, Mexico)

Alan Garcia (12-0-0, USA) vs. Wilfredo Flores (10-2-1, USA)

Art Barrera (4-0-0, USA) vs. Levi Garcia (3-1-1, Mexico)

Charlie Sheehy (9-0-0, USA) vs. Manuel Jaimes (15-1-1, USA)

Jonathan Lopez (14-0-0, USA) vs. Edgar Ortega (14-2-2, Mexico)

Johnny Mansour (debut, USA) vs. Anel Dudo (3-5-0, USA)

Berinchyk last entered the ring in August 2023, when he defeated Sweden’s Anthony Yigit by unanimous decision.

