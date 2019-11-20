Berhow scores 36, leads Northern Iowa past UT-Martin 87-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- Trae Berhow poured in a career-high 36 points and Northern Iowa breezed to an 87-67 victory over UT Martin on Tuesday night.

Berhow made 13 of 17 shots from the floor, including 8 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

AJ Green had 14 points and nine assists for the Panthers (5-0). Austin Phyfe added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Isaiah Brown pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Parker Stewart hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Skyhawks (2-3). Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Quintin Dove tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers knocked down 32 of 54 shots (59%) overall and 16 of 34 from distance (47%).

UT Martin shot 41.5% (22 of 53) and 36% from beyond the arc (9 of 25).

