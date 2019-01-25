Berhalter gets first test as USA coach against Panama

Los Angeles (AFP) - Gregg Berhalter makes his debut as coach of the United States Sunday when the Americans play host to Panama in a football friendly that will launch a new era.

The 45-year-old former USA defender, whose 44 caps included two World Cup lineups, took over last month after Dave Sarachan spent more than a year in an interim role following the US failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Americans fired Jurgen Klinsmann after an 0-2 qualifying start, failed to get across the line under replacement Bruce Arena and now begin rebuilding in quest of a berth in Qatar in 2022 under a US coaching pioneer in Berhalter, whose debut will come in Glendale, Arizona.

"We can use this opportunity to start the process and set the tone for what this group is going to be like," Berhalter said. "We're talking about three things: building a culture within this team, instilling a style of play and competing in everything we do."

Berhalter, whose travels as a player included stops at Crystal Palace and Energie Cottbus, got his head coaching start in December 2011 for Swedish side Hammarby, becoming the first American to ever manage a European pro side.

After being sacked in 2013, Berhalter took charge of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, guiding the team into the playoffs four times in five years, including a 2-1 loss to Portland in the 2015 MLS Cup final.

Describing his job as "to restore that faith" as well as "get the most out of the players" and "give the public a reason to be excited," Berhalter has worked with US-based talent in a Southern California camp in January.

"We've had a great two weeks in Chula Vista focusing on building team culture, style of play and competing every day," Berhalter said. "The entire group has worked hard and brought an excellent mindset.

"We look forward to continuing to build on these ideas in Phoenix and measure our progress in the game against Panama."

Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica qualified from North America (CONCACAF) for the World Cup with Honduras losing a playoff to Australia for another berth and the Americans failing to qualify for the first time in 32 years.

On Monday, the US squad travels to San Jose, California, for a February 2 matchup against Costa Rica. Both continental rivals are teams the Americans could face in the Gold Cup tournament in June and July.