Berhalter announces 25-man USMNT roster for January camp

Nearly half of the USMNT’s January training camp roster is comprised of players without caps.

Twelve is a big number, and three of those uncapped players come from outside of Major League Soccer.

Bryang Kayo (out of contract), Christian Cappas (Hobro), and Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg) join up with Gregg Berhalter’s men.

Kayo, 17, is a DC United youth academy product who’s been on the books for USL sides Loudoun United and Orange County SC in recent seasons.

Texas-born Cappas, 20, has three assists in 19 matches for Hobro, while 18-year-old Llanez has 10 goals and three assists in 11 matches for Wolfsburg’s U-19 side.

Jordan Morris, Bill Hamid, Aaron Long, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, and Gyasi Zardes will help indoctrinate the new boys into the U.S. senior set-up.

Long may again be linked with West Ham and other European suitors, which could change some things.

MLS is heavily represented during January camps because they do not fall inside of a FIFA international break window.

The camps provide an excellent opportunity for MLS players to make a statement, and they’ll get to do so in Qatar from Jan. 5-25 before meeting up with Costa Rica in California.

It will be interesting to see whether the U.S. adds a Middle Eastern opponent while overseas.

USMNT January camp roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids, Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN), Bryang Kayo (Unattached), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)