Bergen Catholic standout Jermaine Kinsler talks upcoming Rutgers football visit

Bergen Catholic standout lineman Jermaine Kinsler will be at Rutgers on Saturday for their Big Ten regular-season finale against Maryland.

One of the top recruits in New Jersey, Kinsler will be one of several dozen recruits at SHI Stadium for Rutgers as they close out the regular season. Rutgers has taken a step forward as a program, with a 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) record and a greatly improved roster.

He currently has a strong offer list that includes Boston College, Florida, Liberty, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others.

The class of 2026 lineman gave an update on his recruitment and where things stand with Rutgers.

“Things are going well with Rutgers. The program under coach Schiano is going in the right direction,” Kinsler told Rutgers Wire. “They are a school that I’ll give serious consideration to. I also stopped by a Rutgers basketball practice recently. Never know…I might be fortunate enough to play both for Rutgers.”

After his visit on Saturday, Kinsler’s full attention will turn to Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium, which will be the host Bergen Catholic against Delbarton.

“We are prepared. Everyone is locked in – coaches and players,” Kinsler said. “Personally, I can’t wait to play at MetLife. I’ve been there a couple of times but not as a player.”

The transition from Florida, where Kinsler was born and raised, has been eye-opening for him but he says it is a challenge he has been up for.

“My first season has been a learning process because I’m playing both sides of the ball,” Kinsler said. “But I’m enjoying the challenge. Plus, I love my teammates. “New Jersey is definitely different than back home but every day, things get a little more comfortable. I have a good amount of family here so that helps when I miss my parents and siblings.”

In his recruitment, Kinsler said he is being guided by his parents in addition to his uncle Latish Kinsler. A former college standout at Cincinnati who played in the NFL, Latish Kinsler is based in New Jersey and is working as a mentor who guides college prospects through the recruitment process as well as Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

